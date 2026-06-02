Calls Grow for Review of Religious Knife Exemptions After Southampton Murder

Hampshire police commissioner demands national review after 18-year-old Henry Nowak was stabbed to death with a Sikh dagger. Home Secretary suggests consideration but not formal review.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure to initiate a national review of laws permitting the carrying of knives for religious reasons following the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton.

The victim was stabbed five times with a 21-centimetre Sikh dagger by Vickrum Digwa, who claimed a religious exemption for carrying the blade. Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has formally written to the Prime Minister demanding a review, calling the incident a national tragedy. The case has sparked intense debate within the Sikh community and among politicians about the scope of religious exemptions under current knife legislation.

Commissioner Jones expressed outrage that Henry was falsely accused of racial abuse as he lay dying, while officers initially handcuffed him despite his claims of being unable to breathe. She stated: 'It is devastating the officers did not believe Henry when he said he'd been stabbed and couldn't breathe. His death is a national tragedy.

Central to this incident is the fact that Vickrum Digwa was able to carry a knife in public because there is an exemption for those who observe the Sikh faith to carry ceremonial daggers.

' Henry Nowak, a university student, was attacked on a night out in Southampton. The court heard that Digwa, who was part of the Nihang order of Sikhs, carried the large kirpan openly on his belt. The murder weapon was recorded as 21 centimetres in length, exceeding the size typically considered ceremonial.

Judge William Mousley, KC, noted that while the law permits Sikhs to carry a kirpan, this particular blade was not a strict requirement of Digwa's faith, as evidenced by the fact that his brother and father, also Sikhs, were not similarly armed. The judge remarked on the 'huge responsibility' placed on those who carry such weapons, stating that the knife became a murder weapon the moment it was unsheathed.

Under current legislation, the Criminal Justice Act 1988 allows the carrying of a kirpan for religious reasons without specifying a maximum size. The College of Policing advises officers that there is no legally prescribed size for a kirpan, creating a legal grey area. The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 further reinforced the right of Sikhs to possess and supply kirpans, again without strict size limits.

However, individual institutions like courts and schools impose their own restrictions. Critics argue that this ambiguity enables individuals to carry dangerously large blades under the guise of religious observance, potentially endangering public safety. The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, has suggested that a review of existing exemptions is 'worthy of serious consideration' but has so far declined to launch a formal review.

She stated in Parliament: 'Our religious freedoms and the arrangements we have are long standing and have been designed to strike the right balance between religious freedom and public protection. I have said earlier in this debate that the wider question is something that is worthy of serious consideration, which is what I will give to it, but I would want to start that process by discussing with the Sikh community themselves, to knife crime campaigners, and also the police about this matter.

' She emphasised that the judge found the murder was not an act of religious observance, as the knife became a murder weapon once unsheathed. Political reactions have been swift. Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's home affairs spokesman, declared: 'I don't care what religion you are. Nobody other than law enforcement will get to carry deadly weapons under a Reform government.

Reform will repeal the exemption for Sikhs to carry the kirpan.

' Meanwhile, Henry Nowak's family has urged caution against 'knee-jerk reactions' but stated: 'People should not be able to walk openly through the streets of Britain carrying a 21cm blade. ' This case has been described as a 'watershed moment' for the Sikh community, forcing a reassessment of how religious exemptions are applied and policed. The lack of clear legal definitions and enforcement guidelines has led to calls for a comprehensive review to ensure public safety while respecting religious practices.

The debate continues as the nation mourns a promising young life cut short by a blade carried under the protection of faith. The incident has also raised questions about police handling of knife crime victims, particularly when false accusations are made. The Nowak family has called for better training for officers to prioritise medical needs over allegations in emergency situations.

As the legal and political discourse unfolds, the balance between religious freedom and public protection remains at the forefront of the national conversation





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