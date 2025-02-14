Calls for Resignation Grow as NYC Mayor Adams Faces Accusations of Political Interference

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado has called for the resignation of Mayor Eric Adams amid mounting controversy over the dismissal of corruption charges against him and allegations of political influence within the Justice Department.

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado has called for the resignation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams due to his alleged connections to former President Donald Trump . This demand arises amid escalating controversy surrounding the dismissal of corruption charges against Adams and accusations of political interference within the Justice Department . Delgado's statement on social media reads, ' New York City deserves a Mayor accountable to the people, not beholden to the President.

Mayor Adams should step down.' Adams has faced mounting criticism for his ties to Trump and allegations that political pressure influenced the Justice Department to drop corruption charges against him.This recent move by the Justice Department has fueled accusations of interference, particularly after three senior DOJ officials resigned in protest over the decision. Adams was accused of accepting bribes from Turkish representatives, but these charges were dismissed by acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove. Despite the allegations, Adams maintains his innocence, claiming the charges were politically motivated and stemmed from his criticism of former President Joe Biden's policies. The Justice Department's decision to drop the charges has raised serious questions about the motivations behind the dismissal, with many believing that political considerations, rather than legal justifications, played a significant role.Adding to the controversy, former federal prosecutor and Acting Deputy Attorney General Geoffrey Sassoon resigned shortly after being instructed by the DOJ to drop the charges against Adams. Sassoon's resignation letter, addressed to Deputy Chief Eric Krause, expressed her pride in serving the United States and her dedication to pursuing justice as a prosecutor. This resignation came just a week after Bove's controversial DOJ order to dismiss the charges. Meanwhile, Adams faces ongoing trials for campaign corruption and misconduct while serving as Brooklyn borough president. Charges brought in September 2024 allege illegal donations to his campaigns, including foreign funds, and the misuse of his office for personal gain. The accusations also include coercion of city agencies, defrauding public matching funds of millions, and other forms of misconduct. The dismissal of the bribery charges by the DOJ has fueled speculation that Adams may have been seeking Trump's favor or a pardon.





