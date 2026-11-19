Questions about Gov. Wes Moore’s military record have intensified in recent days, drawing criticism from beyond Maryland and prompting renewed scrutiny of how the governor has described his service.

Questions about Gov. Wes Moore’s military record have intensified in recent days, drawing criticism from beyond Maryland and prompting renewed scrutiny of how the governor has described his service and wartime experiences.

“What your governor has done is despicable. It's shameful and I believe it's criminal,” Van Orden said.

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“I can’t describe in strong enough terms how disgraceful this person is. It's absolutely shameful. ”service in Afghanistan. Last week, Moore’s direct supervisor in Afghanistan called the governor’s description of his work there “disingenuous.

” “He’s not a soldier. He was in the Army as a reservist in a staff position in Iraq. But, I wouldn’t call him a soldier,". Moore previously did not dispute claims that he was awarded the medal and included it on an application that earned him a fellowship at the White House.

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Van Orden called for Moore to step down, saying, “He should be resigning from office now and apologize to every single Gold Star spouse and family members for besmirching their legacy. ” The scrutiny has extended to Moore’s account of other wartime experiences described in his book published 10 years ago. In the book, Moore wrote about his friendship with another soldier, Sgt. Toby Meister, who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Moore described grieving for Meister while attending his grandfather’s funeral, writing, “Inside that casket I also saw Toby.

" However, Meister was still alive during Moore’s grandfather’s funeral and was not killed in Afghanistan until 11 days later. "He wanted to emotionalize and aggrandize his activities that just aren’t true. I just couldn’t sit here and say I’m going to be a party to this," Gottschling said. In Washington this past weekend, Moore accused his former army supervisor of being politically divisive.

“He’s come home and he’s now become a MAGA supporter and a MAGA donor and I'm just really thankful for the service I did," Moore said. “Guess who’s not lying? The lieutenant colonel," Congressman Van Orden insisted.

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“When you go and attack people who are simply telling the truth, what does that say? He’s lying. ”“When I think about all of the American service men and women that died for their country who were not Bronze Star recipients, it offends me at a visceral level. That crosses a bold line and he crossed the bold line boldly.

And he’s doubling and tripling down on this which is disgraceful,” Van Orden said. Affidavit: Man accused of pulling gun in restaurant threatened to 'execute' officerTCEQ rejects bid to raise inspection prices in Austin, El Paso Texas regulators have rejected a bid to raise the cost of required vehicle emissions inspections, a decision that comes nearly two years after the state stopped requiring safety inspections and left many inspection