Calls for Full Inspection of LA Fire Hydrants After KCAL Investigation Reveals Thousands in Need of Repair

Following a KCAL News investigation revealing over 1,300 fire hydrants in Los Angeles requiring repair, Councilwoman Traci Park has called for a comprehensive review and repair plan for all city hydrants.

Park emphasized the critical importance of functional fire hydrants , stating, 'Ensuring that every fire hydrant in Los Angeles is fully operational is more than a matter of public safety — it can be a matter of life and death.

' She further stressed, 'Our first responders need reliable infrastructure to do their jobs effectively, and in the wake of recent devastation, we have zero time to waste.' Park's motion instructs the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Fire Department to provide the City Council with a detailed report encompassing the status of each hydrant within the city, current maintenance protocols, and recommendations for bolstering hydrant reliability and security. If approved, the motion will mandate prompt repairs and outline strategies to enhance emergency response capabilities. Councilman John Lee echoed the significance of this initiative, stating, 'Firefighters rely on a fully functioning water supply to protect lives and property. This motion is an important step toward ensuring that every neighborhood has the infrastructure in place to support emergency response and protect life and property.' Currently, firefighters are responsible for inspecting every fire hydrant and notifying the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power when repairs are needed. However, a KCAL News investigation uncovered that some hydrants flagged for repair approximately a year ago remained inoperable during recent fires, including several within the Palisades Fire burn area.





