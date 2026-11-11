Calling out the warning signs on Sayed Mohassib wasn’t ‘racist’ — who was protecting him?

People who likely knew of all the danger signs may have helped him get the job in the first place.

Sayed Mohassib, who allegedly murdered Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez, posted photos of his gun necklace and bizarre tattoos on social media. Outrageous: Workers at PS 200 warned their superiors and union about a colleague’s creepy behavior, his open confession of suffering from mental illness and hiswas the subject of at least 10 behavioral complaints from colleagues frightened by his “blank stares” and his proclivity for showing students his necklace’s gun charm.

The outrage isn’t just that supervisors and union reps squelched the complainers, or that vetting of student-facing employees that the Department of Education insists is “robust” failed so obviously here, missing a forest of red flags.the Marines for psychiatric causes and involuntarily hospitalized at least twice; he threatened family violence and believed he was the target of imaginary villains — yetPost sources say his sister is also a PS 200 paraprofessional, while the siblings’ aunt is an assistant principal at another city school. We so far haven’t heard what got the United Federation of Teachers to ignore a danger to its members.