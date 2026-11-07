Calley Means Accuses Susie Wiles of Sabotaging RFK Jr's MAHA Agenda

Former RFK Jr advisor Calley Means alleges Chief of Staff Susie Wiles accepted corporate money to block health reforms, following her replacement by Stephen Miller.

Calley Means, a former senior advisor to Robert F Kennedy Jr, has made serious accusations against outgoing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, alleging that she prioritized corporate fundraising over public health initiatives. Means claims that Wiles allowed corporations and foreign interests to influence the administration's decisions, directly undermining the Make America Healthy Again ( MAHA) agenda championed by Kennedy. These allegations emerged shortly after President Donald Trump announced a significant personnel shift within his administration, replacing Wiles with former Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. The transition marks a pivotal moment in the second Trump administration as it seeks to realign its leadership following recent electoral setbacks.

Allegations of Pay-to-Play Influence

Mean's claims focus heavily on the financial activities of Susie Wiles and her daughter, Katie Wiles, who has worked as a lobbyist. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Means asserted that companies hiring Katie Wiles received preferential treatment in White House funding decisions. He stated that the practice was openly discussed within the administration, suggesting a direct link between lobbying payments and government support. Means argued that this system created a corrupt environment where special interests could buy influence over critical health and regulatory policies. The former advisor described this dynamic as a fundamental betrayal of the voters who supported the administration.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Obstruction of Public Health Reforms

Means specifically accused Susie Wiles of halting key studies and reforms related to public health, particularly those concerning sugar consumption. He alleged that Wiles frequently cited the need for campaign funding for the midterm elections as a reason to block these initiatives. According to Means, Wiles told him that money from sugar industry stakeholders was essential to winning political battles. He claimed that a specific study on the effects of sugars on children was shut down due to this pressure. The former HHS official suggested that these decisions were made to enrich the families of top officials rather than to serve the public interest. This obstruction allegedly extended to other areas, including e-cigarette and kratom regulations, which Means says were relaxed due to intense lobbying from the West Wing.

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Leadership Transition and Political Shift

President Donald Trump confirmed the leadership change on Friday, announcing that Susie Wiles would move to the Trump Political Operation effective Monday, November 9, 2026. Stephen Miller, currently serving as Deputy Chief of Staff, will assume the role of Chief of Staff on the same date. Trump praised Wiles for her outstanding service, stating that she had done a great job during her tenure. However, the timing of the change comes shortly after the Democratic Party's significant victory in the midterm elections. This loss has put Republicans at risk of losing their congressional majority for potentially the next decade, creating pressure for internal administrative changes. Trump told reporters that he wanted to make a move, indicating a strategic shift in how the administration operates.

Reactions and Broader Administrative Context

While President Trump publicly thanked Susie Wiles for her contributions, reports indicate that she had been preparing for an exit since at least June. A senior White House official previously told reporters that Wiles submitted her resignation the night before the announcement, contradicting the narrative of a sudden decision. Calley Means, who left the Department of Health and Human Services two weeks prior to these events, described Wiles as the most powerful chief of staff in modern American history. He criticized her for leading a culture that disrespected the voters who elected Donald Trump to his second term. Means argues that a concentrated group of people within the administration are antagonistic to the public mandate, prioritizing financial gains over the will of the electorate. The White House and HHS have not yet provided official comments regarding these specific allegations.