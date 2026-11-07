Calley Means Accuses Susie Wiles of Sabotaging RFK Jr Agenda for Corporate Cash

Former HHS advisor Calley Means alleges Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles took corporate money to block Make America Healthy Again reforms.

Former Health and Human Services advisor Calley Means has launched a severe public indictment of outgoing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, alleging that she systematically undermined the health initiatives of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for financial gain. Means claims that Wiles accepted corporate and foreign funds to sabotage the Make America Healthy Again agenda, prioritizing donor interests over public welfare.

Allegations of Corporate Pay-to-Play Influence

Calley Means stated that companies willing to hire Susie Wiles's daughter, Katie Wiles, for lobbying positions received preferential treatment from the administration. He asserted that this financial arrangement allowed these entities to bypass standard regulatory hurdles and gain priority access to federal funding streams. The former advisor explained that this was an openly discussed mechanism within the West Wing to secure financial backing for political operations.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Means specifically cited the sugar industry as a primary beneficiary of this alleged corruption scheme. He recounted that Wiles repeatedly emphasized the urgent need for campaign funds to support midterm elections, telling him that money from sugar interests was essential for victory. According to Means, this financial pressure led directly to the shelving of critical studies on the effects of sugar consumption on children.

Critique of Wiles Leadership and Cultural Impact

The former Kennedy advisor criticized the leadership style of Susie Wiles, describing her as the most powerful chief of staff in modern American history. He argued that her management fostered a culture that disrespected the voters who elected Donald Trump to his second term. Means claimed that key figures in the administration were antagonistic to the public mandate, choosing to act in ways that enriched their families instead.

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Means also accused Wiles of being too lenient toward the e-cigarette and kratom industries due to the influx of lobbyist cash. He described an environment of relentless lobbying where the West Wing actively pushed to relax regulatory standards for these specific sectors. This pressure, he alleged, was part of a broader strategy to appease corporate donors rather than protect consumer health.

Leadership Transition and Political Context

Donald Trump announced on Friday that Susie Wiles would leave the Chief of Staff role to join the Trump Political Operation. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff, is scheduled to assume the Chief of Staff position starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Trump described Miller as one of his most trusted advisors and thanked Wiles for her outstanding service in the role.

Leadership changes have intensified following a significant electoral defeat for Republicans in the recent midterms. The large margins of the Democratic victory have raised concerns about long-term congressional control. Trump acknowledged the need for strategic moves, stating that despite Wiles's good performance, changes were necessary to adapt to the new political reality.

Contradictory Reports on Resignation Timing

Reports regarding the timing of Susie Wiles's departure contain conflicting information. A senior White House official told reporters that Wiles submitted her resignation the previous night. This claim contrasts with earlier assertions that the leadership shakeup was a proactive decision by the president rather than a forced resignation.

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The White House has been contacted for comment regarding the serious allegations made by Calley Means. The former HHS advisor departed his position two weeks prior to these public statements, citing a concentrated group within the administration that was disconnected from the voters. His allegations highlight deep internal fractures regarding the balance between donor influence and public policy priorities.