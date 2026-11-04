Call to end Indian Act provokes little reaction from Sask. First Nations

In response to Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew's call to abolish the Indian Act, Prime Minister Mark Carney said it would only happen in partnership with First Nations leaders.

On Oct. 26, Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew's call to abolish the Indian Act, saying it would only happen in partnership with First Nations leaders.

Kinew, who is Indigenous, made the remark at a meeting of First Nations leaders and the federal government on Oct. 26. Prime Minister Mark Carney responded by saying the Act could be reformed or even abolished, although it would only happen in partnership with First Nations leaders. Chief Mark Arcand said some see the powwow as a healing ceremony; an opportunity for Indigenous people to celebrate their language, culture and identity.

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In response, rallies are being held across the country as part of a National Week of Action...