Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 Launches November 11 With Verdansk Map Return And New Mythic Operator

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 launches November 11 with the 7th Anniversary update, introducing the Verdansk map, Mythic Operators, and major Battle Royale mechanic overhauls.

Call of Duty Mobile officially launches its highly anticipated Season 10 and 7th Anniversary update on November 11, marking a massive milestone for the franchise. This significant content drop ushers players back to the iconic Verdansk Battle Royale map while introducing a brand-new Mythic Operator and the powerful Signal 50 weapon.

The return of Verdansk features over fifteen major points of interest designed to support diverse combat styles across a massive, highly detailed landscape. Each location offers unique tactical opportunities for ambushes, long-range sniping, and close-quarters engagements, ensuring every match feels distinct and strategically deep.

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Core gameplay mechanics have received a sweeping overhaul to enhance mobility and tactical depth. Players can now deploy parachutes in-match to replace wingsuits, and a new shoulder bash ability allows them to open doors by running directly into them.

The update also introduces Field Assets, which replace the traditional Scorestreak system. These assets are rarer, more valuable, and can be equipped to Loadouts or purchased at Buy Stations, including powerful options like the Death Machine and EMP Systems.

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Similar changes apply to wildcards, which are now renamed Perks for Battle Royale and can be found via Loadout Drops. New Perks like Ballistic Calibration greatly increase bullet velocity, while Sustained Fire Correction speeds up recoil recovery during intense combat situations.

The Gulag feature makes a triumphant return, giving eliminated players a second chance to redeploy by winning a one-on-one fight. Those who lose must wait for a teammate to purchase their redeployment at a Buy Station, keeping the pressure high throughout every match.

A new Mythic Operator named Alias arrives with the Shattered Effigy skin, featuring extensive customization options and kill effects. Players can also acquire the new Signal 50 sniper rifle with the Mythic Exobotanica blueprint, which features a translucent sci-fi design with a visible plant sample inside the frame.

The anniversary celebration is packed with free rewards and complex narrative tasks. Players can complete the Operation Verdansk Convergence to choose one of three factions and earn rewards like the Ghost Desert Ghost Operator Skin and the Legendary AK47 Pharaoh's Decree blueprint.

Additional free content includes the Calling Card Verdansk Inbound and an Epic Frame and Avatar for completing specific narrative missions. Players can also unlock the Price Verdansk Expert Operator Skin by watching the official in-game stream about the update.

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Verdansk expands beyond Battle Royale by coming to the DMZ Recon mode with a new boss and contract challenges. The Chemist boss resides in a radiation zone guarded by elite bodyguards, requiring players to wear Gas Masks to defeat him for high-tier loot.

A new Ford Racing collaboration event launches a week after the season start, offering over twenty rewards including the Urban Tracker Pit Crew Operator Skin. Players can earn the Rallycar Sports Mode Vehicle Skin and the DRH Command Console Weapon Blueprint by completing various in-game tasks.

The premium 7th Anniversary Battle Pass provides access to black and gold-themed skins like the Naga Trickster Royale and the RAM-7 Golden Shadow blueprint. The free tiers offer the Signal 50 weapon and other operator skins, ensuring all players can participate in the new season.

Future updates promise further refinements to the Battle Royale experience with adjustments to vehicles and movement mechanics. The development team aims to keep the mode engaging and balanced as it enters a new era based on continuous player feedback and strategic improvements.