'Call Me Bae', the messy Prime Video romance comedy starring Ananya Panday, will return before the end of the year.

Season 2, in which Panday leads an ensemble cast as wealthy social influencer Bella Chowdhary, or Bae, whose messy love life is the center of the storyline.back in September 2024.

Season 1 was widely viewed in India and featured among the Top 10 trending titles on Prime Video in more than 50 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, U.A.E. , Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, New Zealand and South Africa.and is created by Ishita Moitra. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta producer for Dharmatic, with D’Cunha and Somen Mishra the executive producers.

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Season 2 will follow Bae, whose career is on the rise as the love life is more tangled than ever. Two suitors pull her heart in different directions, and she continues to work with to her Behen Code, which becomes more unpredictable than ever as a new sister joins the group. Prime Video is saying the show will contains “plenty of ‘baeilous’ chaos.

” Featuring alongside Panday are newcomer Shruti Kamal Haasan, and the returning Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.has proven to be more than just a series, becoming a pop-culture talking point through its memorable performances, quirky humor, and relatable themes,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals , Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India.

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“The Behen Code, in particular, found a life beyond the series, becoming a cultural phenomenon that celebrates female friendship and having each other’s backs. Our longstanding collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment continues to bring fresh and engaging stories to audiences, and we look forward to welcoming viewers back into this vibrant world. ” Johar added: “The love and response to Season 1 reaffirmed that audiences connected deeply with Bae’s tumultuous journey and her unapologetic approach to life.

“With Season 2, we wanted to take that world further, exploring new facets of Bae while retaining the humor, heart, and irreverent spirit that was widely loved. We are excited to reunite with Prime Video to bring viewers a new phase of Bae’s life, as she and her beloved behens embark on another chapter filled with laughter, emotion, and plenty of chaos. ”‘Brand New Day’ Re-Release Date Set With New Footage Featuring Night Nurse