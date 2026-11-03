Call Him the ‘Socialist Jeweler’

Jewelry designer Alexis Bittar has become an unlikely champion for the progressive movement.

Alexis Bittar the “socialist jeweler who called U.S. a ‘s—hole. ’” He was delighted by the description.

“When Fox News loves to hate me, that’s how I know I’m doing the right thing,” says Bittar, 58, taking our call from a bench in New York City’s AIDS Memorial Park during a rare moment of down time.as part of Zohran Mamdani’s Arts and Culture Transition Committee. He’s worked across six Democratic senatorial campaigns, including James Talarico’s in Texas, Sherrod Brown’s in Ohio, and Troy Jackson’s in Maine.

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The weekend after our call, he flew to Michigan to fundraise for, the left-leaning candidate who Democrats are depending on to maintain their Senate seat in the Great Lakes State. (El-Sayed, who eked out centrist Haley Stevens in the primaries and just this week ticked Stevens off enough that“Right now, the immediate focus is on flipping the Senate,” Bittar says.

“But my No. 1 objective is to help the progressive movement become the dominant Democratic Party — because it needs to be. With the Republican Party as it is today, democracy is under threat and Democrats have failed to protect it. ”Bittar, who’s married with three children, does all his political work for free and has no interest in a profit.

“I’m not doing this for me; I’m doing this for the future of this country, for my kids. ” He has a similar outlook on any business his brand might lose because of his front-facing political stances.

“Fighting for democracy is more important than selling 20 percent more bangles. If I lose a sale to someone who doesn’t like trans people, whatever, that’s fine. ” And while less common, positive feedback does come his way: After our call, Bittar emails me a screenshot of a recent Instagram comment, reading, “I only buy socialist jewelry! We love you!

” Ahead, Bittar discusses his winding path to left-wing politics and what that work actually looks like.

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“It comes down to values, having a moral compass, and thinking of others,” he says. “To some, that’s considered idealist, but I actually feel like, ‘Fuck that — this is how we want a society to be. ’”I grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. My dad is Syrian, my mom is Irish, and they’re both American history professors.

I vicariously learned a lot through them. I remember my dad gave me thefor my junior-high-school graduation. Like, “Thanks, Dad. Everyone else got $20.

” I have a fairly outsider perspective in numerous ways: I grew up with the stigma of being Arab in America; I’m gay and lived through the AIDS crisis; I was a hard-core addict and got sober at 22. In the fashion world, I didn’t have any lineage or pedigree — I built my business up from scratch and sold my jewelry on the street for 15 years. All these little points of context helped shape me.

I was concerned about Project 2025, with how quickly Republicans were moving and how it would affect my family. I came to the realization that I never related to the identity of being American, and it hit me like a thunderbolt that that’s fucked up. I should be helping shape America in the way I want it to be instead of being passive.

I directed and co-produced a documentary calledBy that point, I was becoming wise to the blur in distinction between the Democrats and the Republicans. Besides the social policies, from the back end, centrist Democrats have become very similar to Republicans because they’re swayed by corporate lobbying. It’s also really interesting to age, see history unfold, and have my perception change.

I feel foolish for believing that the Democratic Party was fighting for the people when it was also gutting the ability for people to take care of themselves and have a future in a meaningful way. When I first heard Zohran speak, it awoke something in me I hadn’t felt since Bernie, who I canvassed for in 2020. Because of my work with the documentary, Zohran’s campaign team asked me to co-host an event in July of 2025.

I felt that the event could have been organized better so I wrote a text critiquing it to the deputy campaign manager. Weeks later, I got a call from Zohran himself, where he said, “Your feedback was incredible. Thank you so much. How can we work together?

” Zohran first asked me to meet with business leaders in New York City. I realized pretty quickly that a good 50 percent of my network did not want to meet him and circled back to Zohran’s team saying, “We don’t need more sycophants. Let’s find people who are hesitant but willing to meet you.

” In October 2025, I hosted Zohran and individuals from the business, fashion, and art sectors in my house for a Q&A. Iand got extreme backlash — like, 7,000 nasty comments, calls to boycott my brand, and stuff about my kids. Zohran’s team was like, “I know you were just blasted on social media, but we love working with you and were just about to ask you to do more. How do you feel about that?

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’ I was like, “Yes, sign me up. ” After that, I really dug into the work, from hosting an arts and culture fundraiser for Mamdani’s transition team and helping Claire Valdez to giving perspective and analysis on communications strategies.

As I built more trust with everyone, I started working with and fundraising for more progressive candidates for the Senate race: Abdul in Michigan, Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota, Sam Forstag in Montana, James Talarico in Texas, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, and Troy Jackson in Maine. Most of my work is in fundraising but it can be more complex.

In Maine, I was helping to facilitate phone calls between Troy andand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as working simultaneously with progressive-based field-worker organizations like People Powered Maine for strategies through 2028. Firstly, people are nervous to be public about the progressive movement out of fear of backlash, which I personally understand and have experienced. They might feel personally aligned, but they’re scared. The other funny thing about the progressive movement is that there’s somewhat of a negative perspective around money.

I come from an entrepreneurial perspective and built my business from scratch. I’m scrappy and nimble and can say to these campaign teams, “This isn’t a coffee klatch. We’re actually raising money here. ” From what I’ve heard from a lot of people, I’ve leveled up the game in terms of what money we’re able to drive.

For Abdul’s Democratic Senate primary campaign, I helped raise around $600,000. I used to think would help build a community, but that’s not the case, as much as I’d like to hope so. You end up just losing people. There’s so much negative and unfounded stigma with the progressive party.

I understand where it comes from — I’m not naïve — but there’s been a business fallout from it. I had to separate after the first post with Zohran, where there was a massive backlash. Someone came into the store yelling that I’m antisemitic, which is definitely not the case, and my employees were unfortunately put in the middle of it. But I still post and won’t stop the work.

I’ve always been okay with not being neutral. How would you respond to someone who’d say you need to stick to jewelry and not get involved in politics? It’s my choice. If you have a platform, you can use it how you want.

There’s a real message and a threat that comes with that “just stick to jewelry” messaging. If I was fundraising for breast-cancer awareness, there’d be no problem. But there is a specific mechanism to shut down discussions about the progressive movement. But I feel good about my choices.

My business is also privately owned. There would’ve been a time when I would’ve been too nervous to take these steps because of internal blowback. But now, I care about what my kids think about me when they grow up and that’s more important than losing customers. What’s really shocked me about this current situation is how it seems that the majority of people feel checked out and powerless to create change.

Posting on Instagram is definitely not going to create change. One of the scariest things of this specific timeframe is the urgency needed, which is somehow missed by the majority of the population, except for the progressive movement. They’re like, “Actually, this is really important. There is a real urgency here that’s not hysterical. ”*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.