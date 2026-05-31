Call for Prostate Cancer Screening Intensifies as Experts Reject Mass Programme

Health experts have rejected a proposal for mass prostate cancer screening in the UK, despite the disease being the most common cancer and killing 12,000 men yearly. This decision sparks debates on gender health equity, especially with an existing national screening program for women's cancers.

The recent decision by health experts advising the UK Government to reject a call for mass prostate cancer screening has sparked widespread concern and personal anguish.

For many, including myself, this news hits close to home. Two of my closest male friends are now battling advanced stages of the disease, a situation that likely could have been avoided with earlier routine testing. Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in 2023, has become a vocal advocate for screening, expressing profound regret over not having been tested earlier.

His campaigning highlights a stark reality: prostate cancer was declared the most common cancer in the UK last year, claiming the lives of 12,000 men annually. Despite these alarming figures and pleas from survivors like Sir Chris, the UK National Screening Committee has refused to implement a national screening program. This stands in stark contrast to the well-established NHS programs for women's cancers, such as mammograms and cervical smears, which are arranged promptly through GPs.

The disparity raises a critical question: why is early detection for a disease that kills a man every 45 minutes in Britain not being prioritized? While men's hesitancy to discuss health issues is a known factor, it does not excuse what appears to be a systemic neglect of men's health. The NHS was founded on the principle of equal treatment for all, yet this decision effectively categorizes men as second-class citizens, condemning thousands to preventable deaths.

The core issue is one of value and resource allocation. If we are committed to saving lives, we must apply the same urgency to prostate cancer as we do to breast and cervical cancers. A national screening program could transform outcomes, catching the disease when it is most treatable. The current approach not only ignores epidemiological data but also disregards the human cost-families losing fathers, husbands, and brothers prematurely.

Advocacy must intensify to overturn this decision, ensuring that men receive the same proactive healthcare protections as women





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prostate Cancer Screening NHS Men's Health UK Health Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Collider and Apple TV Host Exclusive Widow's Bay Screening with Q&AJoin Collider and Apple TV for a special big-screen screening of Widow's Bay Episode 3, followed by a Q&A with creator Katie Dippold, director Hiro Murai, and star Matthew Rhys. Enter for a chance to win free tickets.

Read more »

Government Ministers Consider Overturning Restrictive Prostate Cancer Screening RecommendationThe UK government is reviewing a controversial decision to scale back prostate cancer screening. Health Secretary James Murray holds the power to overrule advisers, following a public outcry from campaigners and high-profile figures who argue the restrictive plan will cost thousands of lives.

Read more »

Insomnia linked to rising cancer cases among young womenThe research discovered that patients who had been diagnosed with insomnia were three times more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer in the next five years, and had almost twice the risk of uterine cancer. The same women who struggled with their sleep were also 57 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. All three of the cancers are hormone-related. The researchers have concluded that insomnia could disrupt hormone levels, potentially leading to an increased risk of cancer.

Read more »

Major Trial Finds Drug Combo Cuts Prostate Cancer Recurrence Risk by Nearly a ThirdA pivotal international study shows that adding apalutamide to standard hormone therapy after prostate surgery significantly reduces the chance of aggressive prostate cancer returning, offering men longer remission and survival.

Read more »