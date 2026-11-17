FEMA said the zone changes won't go into effect until August of 2028 at the earliest and that it is possible there could be adjustments in the meantime.

Property owners in the Napa County town of Calistoga met with FEMA officials on Monday to learn about a new study that changes the flood risk maps for the city.

It evaluates the areas that could be threatened if flooding should occur, and as a result, some people are going to have to pay more to live there. At a public meeting, FEMA told residents about a three-year study that analyzed scientific data regarding the town's topography to determine what areas are most in danger of flooding.

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"So, basically trying to understand, using statistical analysis, what's occurred, what the potential rainfall is, what could happen in the future, right? " said Zach Whitten, with Starr II, the engineering firm that performed the study for FEMA. The new sophisticated mapping replaces a model drawn up in the 1970s. But Witten said the study wasn't meant to determine the likelihood of a"hundred-year" storm, just what areas would be hardest hit if one were to happen.

"We can never predict when it's going to happen," he said. "But we can say, like, it's happened in the past, it's happened in the future, probably will happen, and using the data that we have, where would the flooding go if it were to occur? And the model shows us, if this storm was to occur, where does the water go?

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" FEMA said the zone changes won't go into effect until August of 2028 at the earliest and that it is possible there could be adjustments in the meantime. But homeowners who will be in the highest flood-risk zones will be required to purchase flood insurance, even if they've never flooded before. The mandate would be for anyone with a federally insured mortgage.

"Until you get a letter in the mail, a lot of times people don't pay attention, and unfortunately that's too late. Then what they're going to have to do is hire a surveyor to see if they're above or below, because they're going to say, 'Well, I've never flooded before.

' And get an elevation certificate. And that may or may not help them out," said Russell.

"But it costs a lot of money. And with property taxes, fire insurance going up, with everything else going up from gas to food, it's like one more bill on the table.

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" What happened before, or didn't happen, doesn't matter. It's about the risk of what could happen. And city councilmember and mayor-elect Kevin Eisenberg said it feels like the wildfire insurance crisis that the State has been struggling with.

"If their risk increases, whether it's real or not, they see their flood insurance bills going up. And we've just experienced that with fire," Eisenberg said.

"There's obviously concern that the same thing is going to happen with flood insurance. I know that they're doing their very best to accurately model, but sometimes the modeling doesn't exactly match what happens in reality.

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