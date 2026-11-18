John Calipari pounded his fist on the desk during his post-game news conference inside Madison Square Garden as he lamented the end of No. 20 Arkansas' 81-76 lo

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66.

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect John Calipari pounded his fist on the desk during his post-game news conference inside Madison Square Garden as he lamented the end of No. 20 Arkansas' 81-76 loss to Indiana on Tuesday. The Arkansas head coach was frustrated that the Razorbacks, who had limited Indiana to a 2-9 mark from beyond the arc through the first 37 minutes, gave up three triples in the final two-and-a-half minutes, which was part of an 11-2 run for the Hoosiers that won IU the game.

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"We guarded the three till we didn't," Calipari said. "Three wide open threes. And you know what? They're snipers.

They were waiting in the weeds. And when they got open ones, they made it. And when you make a couple, it's countagious.

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" Darren Harris made two to get Indiana within one and then to give IU a two-point lead, while Bryce Lindsay put the nail in Arkansas' coffin with a 32-footer that gave the Hoosiers a 79-76 advantage. "So the kid makes a 35-footer, ends the game," Calipari said. "But I'm proud of my guys. They fought.

They tried.

""I'm still learning about my team," Calipari said. " hindsight, I tried to talk them through the last two segments or the last two plays. I need to call timeout and walk them through, because normally what I would do, open court, high ball screen, just do something to the rim. We score, get fouled.

I call timeout. My man shot a 30 footer. Not his fault. He didn't know better.

I needed to call timeout for this team. This team is so young. You see, I'm trying to control the game because I have to. Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay celebrates with forward Trevor Manhertz after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 81-76 at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "But if this is the way it is in January and February, then we're not what I think this team could be. Because this team could be pretty good. And hats off to Indiana. They played well.

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" Thompson shot a 27-foot fadeaway three following Harris' first make with Arkansas leading 74-73. While he made a similar shot to ice Arkansas' exhibition win over Gonzaga on Oct. 24, Calipari said his shot on Tuesday was what he refers to as a "hero's play.

" "You got about an 8% chance of making it," Calipari said. "If it goes in, you're a hero, but there's 92% ain't happening. And everybody would say, 'Well, it's so far out there.

' That's a tough shot. That's a hero shot.

" Thompson played arguably the best game of his young collegiate career so far on Tuesday but couldn't make the hero play at the end, and the Razorbacks couldn't make enough as a team in the final two minutes to secure what would've been a solid nonconference victory. Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism.

He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association , winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.