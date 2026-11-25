Renters in 28 California markets paid $3.03 per square foot in the third quarter vs. $1.98 charged elsewhere in the U.S.

uncovered that renter pain by analyzing what Golden Staters pay by unit size, using CoStar third-quarter stats tracking 394 markets nationwide, including 28 in California.

CoStar watches what’s happening with larger landlords who own complexes with five or more units. That’s a world of 21 million apartments nationwide, including 2.8 million in those California locales. Consider one measure of value, the “effective” rent per square foot. That’s the rent charged after the various discounts the landlord gives.

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The statewide average was weighted by the number of rentals in each market. By this math, the average renter in those 28 big California markets paid $3.03 per square foot in the third quarter.

That’s 53% higher than the comparable $1.98 per square foot charged elsewhere in the U.S. Or look at California’s elevated costs by noting that 12 of its markets rank in the nation’s Top 20: San Francisco at $5.03 per square foot, San Jose , Santa Cruz , San Rafael , Santa Barbara , Orange County , East Bay , San Diego , Los Angeles County , Salinas , Ventura , and Napa . Monthly checkThe typical California rent in those 28 markets runs $2,463 a month compared with $1,738 elsewhere in the U.S. That’s 42% higher.

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Also, 12 of California’s 28 markets were in the Top 20: San Francisco , San Jose , San Rafael , Orange County , Santa Cruz , Santa Barbara , Ventura , East Bay , San Diego , Napa , Salinas and Los Angeles County . And California’s “bargain” spots for tenants? El Centro at $1,227, Yuba City at $1,257, and Merced at $1,278.

My spreadsheet calculated an average unit having 812 square feet across those 28 California markets compared with 877 elsewhere in the nation. That’s 7% smaller. A dash of good news: Only four of California’s 28 markets made the nation’s Top 20 for the smallest rental size: Santa Cruz at 681 square feet, San Francisco , Los Angeles and Santa Barbara . Contrast those tiny units to California’s biggest rentals.

Hanford is at 914 square feet, Fresno at 903, and Visalia at 897. These stats reinforce California’s affordability logic: the further from the ocean, the cheaper the housing. Consider what we learn when we split these Golden State rental markets into two groups to see what a typical tenant would get in 13 inland spots compared with 15 coastal spots. – Monthly rent: $1,815 inland vs. $2,610 coastal.

That’s 30% cheaper.

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“Tenant Talk” by Jonathan Lansner is a peek into the world of renting. Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at