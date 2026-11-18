Shoppers in Los Angeles and Costco buyers stockpile emergency food and generators following widespread tech failures and flight ground stops, despite officials dismissing doomsday fears.

Shoppers across California have aggressively stocked up on emergency survival kits, food, and water following a series of high-profile technology and infrastructure failures. The panic buying spree targeted The Surplus Store in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles, where shelves were rapidly cleared by preppers and anxious consumers.

Store manager Jaime Naylor reported that customers at The Surplus Store were primarily seeking items to help them endure basic service disruptions. Shoppers specifically requested battery-powered radios to access information when cellular networks failed, noting their heavy dependence on mobile devices.

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Harris Washington, a shopper who discovered the store via her TikTok algorithm, cited recent headlines as her primary motivation for stocking up. She joined other consumers who felt compelled to prepare for potential doomsday scenarios after seeing similar content on social media feeds.

Cherish Washington, another customer, remarked that examining the available survival gear highlighted a lack of prior preparation for many buyers. She stated that looking at the survival stuff puts into perspective that you never really had a plan to begin with.

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The scene at local shops mirrored similar frenzies at big-box retailer Costco, where national demand surged. Investment firm Mizuho Securities documented a sharp increase in panic buying following the Microsoft Outlook outage and the subsequent ground stoppage of all United States airline flights.

Mizuho analyst David Bellinger noted that Costco shoppers heavily targeted pantry staples during this period. The firm reported that twenty-one of the retailer's twenty-six high-ticket generators were sold out online by Sunday night, indicating a severe shortage of backup power solutions.

This surge in demand for emergency generators and non-perishable goods suggests that a significant portion of the population remains unprepared for extended infrastructure failures. The availability of such critical hardware has become extremely limited for average consumers.

High-ranking government officials have publicly downplayed any connection between the recent tech outages and the Federal Aviation Administration disruptions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated during a news conference in the Philippines that the Microsoft incident was completely unrelated to issues seen with banks or the FAA.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the flight ground stop to a router mishap while a contractor replaced a copper line with a fiber line at a remote site. Duffy also criticized past administrations for failing to invest in modernizing the nation's air traffic control system.

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Duffy emphasized that he and President Donald Trump are committed to fixing the legacy systems handed down to them. He expressed uncertainty regarding previous decisions not to upgrade the infrastructure, describing the current system as one that requires immediate and significant correction.

John D'Arcy, a professor at Temple University, warned that the United States possesses a complex and deeply interconnected technological system. He explained that modern failures produce more dramatic effects because a single point of failure can cascade through multiple dependent networks.

Despite these structural vulnerabilities, Stefano Ritondale, chief intelligence officer at Artorias, advised the public against panic. He stated that all current indications suggest these events are mere malfunctions rather than acts of sabotage or nefarious intent.

Ritondale clarified that while it is reasonable to prepare for emergencies, consumers are not facing a doomsday scenario. He urged citizens to avoid the irrational hoarding behaviors seen during previous crises, such as the toilet paper shortages during the early stages of the pandemic.