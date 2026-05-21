Californians at Risk of Losing CalFresh Benefits Due to Expanded Work Requirements

The bill signed into law by President Trump last summer, which included multiple significant changes to CalFresh, is expected to affect about 665,000 Californians, including those living in L.A. County. People who do not meet the expanded work requirements will become eligible for only three months of CalFresh benefits every three years. Healthcare conditions and child-care arrangements are exempt from the expanded work requirements. Despite the challenges, a list of food resources in L.A. County, Los Angeles, Orange County, and Long Beach has been compiled.

Volunteers hand out boxes of free food to hundreds of cars at a drive-through food distribution site provided by LA Food Bank at the Industry Hills Expo Center on Nov. 5, 2025.

More than 600,000 Californians are at risk of losing CalFresh food benefits after expanded work requirements imposed by the federal government go into effect next month, state and county officials warned Wednesday. A bill signed into law by President Donald Trump last summer included multiple significant changes to CalFresh, the state's version of SNAP that serves about 5.4 million people.

The expanded work requirements, which go into effect in June and are expected to affect about 665,000 Californians, include requirements that some adults work, volunteer, or participate in a school or job-training program for 20 hours a week. People who don't meet the expanded work requirements will be restricted to three months of CalFresh benefits every three years. About 260,000 people in L.A. County are at risk of losing CalFresh benefits under the new requirements.

Hilda Solis, chair of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, said, 'These expanded work requirements are going to create more barriers for people who are already struggling to meet ends. It's not about creating opportunity; it's about making it harder for people to keep the benefits that they already qualify for.





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Federal Government California Calfresh SNAP State Expanded Work Requirements

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