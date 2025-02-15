California Woman Sentenced for Heroin-Filled Bibles Destined for Prison Inmates

A California woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being caught with heroin-filled Bibles intended for inmates in state prisons. The woman, Lucresia Stone-Rojas, was initially arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun. A subsequent investigation led to her arrest for drug smuggling when authorities discovered the Bibles containing heroin. The case highlights the ongoing issue of drug trafficking into correctional facilities.

During a traffic stop, authorities discovered a loaded 9mm Walther handgun and ammunition, leading to federal charges against her for unlawful possession of a firearm due to her previous felony convictions. While she was not charged for the stolen vehicle, the gun possession charge proved significant. On December 27, 2023, Stone-Rojas was arrested again when federal investigators uncovered packages and envelopes addressed to inmates in a California state prison. A subsequent search revealed two Bibles containing 23 grams of heroin concealed within their spines. The drugs were destined for delivery to two different California state prisons. Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Haden emphasized the seriousness of the offense, stating, 'Smuggling drugs into our prisons endangers both the inmates and the correctional staff. It will not be tolerated. Hopefully, this case will serve as a warning to anyone who would be willing to abuse the tools of faith and rehabilitation to perpetuate addiction and despair.'





