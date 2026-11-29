Kinsey Morlang suffered severe hand injuries during a recreational softball game that led to the amputation of her right middle finger and significant loss of function, prompting her to share her story to challenge societal perceptions of disability.

Kinsey Morlang, a fit and healthy 32-year-old from California, never anticipated that a relaxed game of softball could set in motion a series of health complications resulting in the amputation of a finger and the loss of full function in her dominant hand.

The busy mother of two had taken to the field for a bit of weekend downtime, when a bold attempt to take second base saw her sliding across the ground, where she collided with another player who stepped on her hand. What followed was weeks of pain and confusion. The February 1 accident marked the beginning of a health journey that Morlang says has reshaped almost every aspect of her life.

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Despite surgery and, eventually, the removal of her right middle finger and part of her hand, she continues to experience pain, stiffness and severely restricted localized movement. Now facing another operation, Morlang spoke with Newsweek about the shock injury and why she wants to challenge assumptions about disabilities going forward.