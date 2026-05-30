California Wildfire Mitigation Funding Faces Drastic Cuts as Key Sources Dry Up

California's annual budget for wildfire mitigation could drop by hundreds of millions as two key funding sources, including a cap-and-invest program and a climate bond, are reduced or depleted. This threatens vegetation removal efforts that have been shown to prevent significant wildfire damage.

The state’s annual budget for wildfire mitigation work could drop by hundreds of millions as two key funding sources dry up. State officials voted to change a program that charges polluters for their emissions, resulting in $200 million less for wildfire mitigation each year.

California is quickly spending a $1.5 billion in wildfire mitigation fund from a climate bond approved by voters, leaving little for future years. Research has found every dollar spent on vegetation removal work prevents about $3.75 in wildfire damage. With California facing increasingly destructive wildfires, experts and officials have long urged the strategic removal of dense, flammable vegetation that can erupt into particularly destructive flames from a lightning bolt or the spark of a power line.

But after years of record investment by the state in such wildfire risk mitigation, two key money sources are drying up, potentially reducing the state’s annual budget for vegetation removal by hundreds of millions of dollars. Wildfire resiliency advocates are warning that the loss of these funds will leave the state vulnerable to devastation, and are calling on California’s next governor to take that threat seriously.

Man, machine and mutton: Inside the plan to prevent the next SoCal fire disaster Local fire crews are launching a sweeping effort to prevent future wildfires in the Santa Monica Mountains. It entails using both animals and machines to create fire breaks — a controversial solution in Southern California. , called cap-and-invest, that analysts say will likely reduce wildfire mitigation funding by $200 million per year.

At the same time, the governor’s latest budget proposal puts the state on track to allocate the majority of the climate bond’s $1.5 billion in wildfire prevention money within just three years. As a result, California could go from routinely pulling more than $600 million a year from these sources, to just $150 million, according to an estimate from theAfter heated debate, California updates key climate limit.

Critics say it’s a retreat The updated cap-and-invest program determines how aggressively the state will curb planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and how billions of dollars in revenue will flow.

“We have the scientists, we have the technicians, we have the advocates,” said Michelle Decker, who is on the coalition’s executive committee and serves as president and CEO of the Inland Empire Community Foundation. “We see this problem. We can get ahead of this problem. It is a revenue issue.

”In attempt to reduce the risk of damage to communities and ecosystems, the state has employed a wide range of tactics. These includes fortifying homes against wildfires, replanting fire-ravaged forests and thinning out vegetation with prescribed burns, goat grazing and manual thinning with heavy machinery to reduce the intensity of potential fires. Newsom calls on Trump to boost wildfire preparedness and ‘make America rake again’ Gov. Newsom challenged the Trump administration to match the state’s investments in wildfire preparedness.

In response, the administration criticized Newsom’s own funding cuts. But as funding from cap-and-invest and the climate bond dwindle, the state must increasingly turn to Cal Fire, which devotes only a small portion of its budget to mitigation work.

“This is not an issue that can be pushed off to a timeline based solely on politics,” said Steve Frisch, a founding member of the coalition and president of the Sierra Business Council. “Fire happens whether we want it to or not. ” After a series of destructive wildfires in Northern California and the 2017 Thomas fire in Southern California, the state legislature began to explicitly focus on funding wildfire mitigation.

In 2018, lawmakers directed $200 million per year of cap-and-invest funds to wildfire mitigation projects. After the surplus dwindled, the legislature opted in 2024 to put a $10-billion climate bond in front of voters — $1.5 billion of which was dedicated specifically for wildfire mitigation work. The federal government manages 57% of all forests in the state.

While the U.S. Forest Service spent $3.1 billion mitigating wildfire conditions in the state over the last few years, California spent $4.3 billion, according to the However, the state has already allocated about $600 million of the climate bond’s wildfire mitigation pot for the 2024-2025 and current fiscal years. The latest budget proposal would allocate more than $300 million for this upcoming fiscal year. While many advocates support allocating the money quickly, it leaves little for future years.

Once that money is spent, California has to pay off the $10 billion bond with interest. The result is an estimated price tag of $16 billion, paid in roughly $400 million increments every year, for 40 years, according to the state’s As for the cap-and-invest funds, a fraught months-long debate at the California Air Resources Board on how to extend the program beyond 2030 resulted in a compromise that will cut the revenue it generates in half, the Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates.

Since other projects get priority — including $1 billion every year for California’s high-speed rail project — the new proposal would “likely leave no funding” for the wildfire and forest resilience line item, the Legislative Analyst’s Office found.. In the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the agency had $500 million for forest management and fire prevention that was not directly tied to cap-and-invest or the bond — up from about $65 million two decades prior.found that Forest Service wildfire mitigation work is on the decline amid federal staffing cuts.

The Forest Service claims the decrease in work was primarily due to poor weather conditions for activities like prescribed burns and staff being occupied with firefighting. Both the state and federal government’s investments pale in comparison to the spending of California’s investor-owned utilities. In 2025 alone, the utilitiesNoah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West.

A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow. Rebuilding L.A. : Game Theory: Is L.A.

Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics? Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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