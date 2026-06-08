California Watermelon Festival Brings Summer Fun to Hansen Dam

The annual California Watermelon Festival at Hansen Dam featured watermelon-themed fashion, foods, live music, a car show, and family activities on June 6, 2026.

The California Watermelon Festival returned to Hansen Dam in Lake View Terrace on Saturday, June 6, 2026, transforming the recreational area into a vibrant celebration of all things watermelon.

Attendees displayed their creativity through imaginative watermelon-themed fashion, with many designing colorful outfits that showcased the fruit's signature pink and green hues. The festival grounds were filled with a festive atmosphere as people posed for photos, sampled refreshments, and enjoyed a packed schedule of entertainment. Central to the event were the food offerings, which went far beyond simple slices. Vendors served a diverse array of watermelon-inspired dishes, from savory watermelon pizza to sweet shaved ice.

Freshly cut watermelon and whole melons were available for purchase, allowing visitors to take a piece of the celebration home. Live carving demonstrations drew crowds as artists transformed ordinary watermelons into intricate sculptures, while an arts and crafts area featured watermelon-themed creations for all ages. Musical entertainment was provided by DJs and live bands, with country line dancing lessons offering an interactive way for guests to get into the spirit.

A highlight of the performances was the appearance by the band Gold Coast, and festival mascots even joined in for a lively dance session with participants on stage. For automobile enthusiasts, a classic car show was organized, adding a nostalgic touch to the festivities. The event also included a quirky pinup girl contest, which added a vintage flair to the day.

Families were well-catered for with an expanded Kids Zone that included carnival rides and games, ensuring that children had plenty of activities to enjoy alongside their parents. Overall, the festival successfully blended food, music, art, and community into a single joyous occasion that highlighted the cultural significance of the watermelon in California agriculture and summer recreation





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Watermelon Festival Hansen Dam Lake View Terrace Food Festival Summer Event Family Activities Car Show Live Music

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