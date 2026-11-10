California Voters Reject Billionaire Tax Proposition 40

California voters rejected Proposition 40, a $100 billion wealth tax on billionaires, in a decisive loss for progressives and a win for Governor Gavin Newsom.

California voters decisively rejected Proposition 40 in the midterm elections held on November 3, 2026, delivering a significant political setback to progressive forces and a strategic victory for Governor Gavin Newsom. The failed measure would have imposed a one-time tax of five percent on the net worth of state residents whose assets exceeded one billion dollars. This outcome allows Newsom to consolidate his standing among Democratic leadership as he evaluates a potential run for the presidency in 2028.

The Core Details of Proposition 40

The legislative mechanism proposed by Proposition 40 targeted the primary wealth accumulation method of the ultra-rich, which involves investment returns rather than traditional employment salaries. Proponents argued that this financial instrument was necessary to replace an estimated 100 billion dollars in federal healthcare funding that the state anticipates losing over the next five years. The plan designated most of the generated revenue to backfill these healthcare deficits, while allocating ten percent specifically toward education and food-assistance programs.

Also read Proposition 43 rejected by California voters, AP projects

SEIU United Healthcare Workers West served as the primary organizational backer of the measure, asserting that the tax was essential for maintaining state services. The union highlighted the severe budgetary hole created by federal cuts, framing the billion-dollar levy as a fiscal imperative rather than a punitive policy. Supporters believed that targeting only those with net worths above one billion dollars would generate sufficient funds without disrupting the broader economy.

Stakeholder Positions and Opposition

Opposition to the measure was intense and well-funded, with billionaires donating millions to a political action committee known as Building a Better California. This committee raised more than 333 million dollars, nearly a third of which came from Google co-founder Sergiy Brin. Brin and his fellow co-founder Larry Page were among the prominent tech leaders who began distancing themselves from the state in anticipation of the tax, signaling a potential economic migration of capital.

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Traditional Democratic allies also joined the coalition against Proposition 40, including Planned Parenthood and the California Medical Association. These groups expressed deep concern regarding the distribution of tax revenues and the risk of a mass exodus of wealthy taxpayers. They argued that California's budget relies heavily on the income tax contributions of its richest residents, making the potential loss of this demographic a severe fiscal threat.

On the progressive side, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders rallied across California in the weeks leading up to the election to urge voters to pass the measure. Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have long advocated for federal wealth taxes, viewing Proposition 40 as a critical test case for this economic theory. Their national involvement underscored the ideological stakes of the California ballot initiative for the broader Democratic Party.

Real-World Impact and Political Fallout

The rejection of Proposition 40 has immediate implications for California's political landscape and its relationship with the national Democratic establishment. Governor Gavin Newsom faced criticism from supporters who viewed his opposition as a betrayal of progressive economic principles. Newsom explicitly stated that he fundamentally disagreed with the senator's approach to wealth inequality in this specific context, arguing that the tax would disadvantage the state.

Newsom's stance has already sparked backlash from advocates who launched advertisements in New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Virginia. These campaigns criticize Newsom for his opposition to the measure, targeting states that will vote early in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary. The ads aim to frame his position as out of step with the party's base, potentially complicating his path to the national stage.

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Independent voters and moderate Republicans also played a role in the measure's defeat. Robert Swonger, an auto glass technician near Sacramento, represented a segment of the electorate that opposed the tax despite sympathy for reducing billionaire wealth. Swonger cited concerns that taxing the ultra-rich out of existence would fail practically, reflecting a broader skepticism about the feasibility of such aggressive fiscal interventions.

The outcome reinforces the challenges progressives face in implementing wealth taxes at the state level, particularly in economies driven by high-net-worth individuals. While the federal government has not yet enacted a similar tax, the California experiment has highlighted the political and logistical hurdles involved. The state must now navigate its budget constraints without the projected influx of billions from the wealthiest residents, relying on existing revenue streams to fill the gap left by federal cuts.

As California moves forward, the debate over wealth inequality and tax policy remains a central issue for the 2028 election cycle. The clear division between Governor Newsom and progressive leaders like Senator Sanders suggests that the battle over economic fairness will continue to shape national politics. The rejection of Proposition 40 serves as a cautionary tale for future attempts to levy similar taxes, demonstrating the power of organized opposition and the sensitivity of high-wealth demographics to fiscal changes.