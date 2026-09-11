California Voters Reject Proposition 40, a 5% Billionaire Tax

California voters rejected Proposition 40, a one-time 5% tax on billionaires, by 52.8% to 47.2%. The measure aimed to raise about $100 billion for healthcare, schools, and food assistance.

California voters have officially rejected Proposition 40, a would-be historic wealth tax on billionaires. The measure was rejected by 52.8% to 47.2% when the Associated Press called the race on Monday.

Proposition 40 would have imposed a first-in-the-nation one-time 5% tax on billionaires. Roughly 53% of California voters voted against the measure while 47% voted for it. Although the tax was rejected in the vast majority of counties, the final tally showed major pockets of support in Los Angeles and San Francisco. San Francisco County and Los Angeles County saw 56.2% and 55% of voters, respectively, in favor of Prop 40.

Also read Proposition 43 rejected by California voters, AP projects

Those areas are home to the lion's share of the state's 200 billionaires. Orange County, however, voted no by a wide margin. In one of the most expensive ballot fights in California history, opponents heavily outspent supporters of a billionaire tax to mostly fund healthcare. On Wednesday, the wealth tax appeared headed for defeat though results on Proposition 40 were too close to call.

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Expensive Battle Over Billionaire Tax

The political battle over the ballot measure and two competing proposals divided the state and was among the most expensive in California history. More than $400 million had been spent on the three intertwined ballot measures, with more than 90% spent opposing the billionaire tax, according to fundraising disclosures filed with the Secretary of State's office. Billionaires, notably Google co-founder Sergey Brin, poured hundreds of millions of dollars into groups that funded ads to kill the billionaire tax. California Gov.

Gavin Newsom, the California Teachers Assn. and Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California are among the powerful Democrats and other Democrat-aligned groups that expressed fears that billionaires would flee the state. Some, including Brin and fellow Google co-founder Larry Page, moved out of California because of the proposal. Opponents of Proposition 40 argued it could impact all Californians, not just the ultra-wealthy. Teachers, firefighters and other middle-class Californians became the face of their campaigns, fueling growing opposition ahead of election day.

Campaigns supporting and opposing the billionaire tax proposal are paying social media influencers, some with millions of followers, to post videos to inform and sway voters. Opponents of Proposition 40 said Californians made the right decision, calling Proposition 40 a reckless experiment that would hurt the state's economy. The group included the California Medical Assn. , California Primary Care Assn. and the California School Boards Assn.

Campaigns Push for 2028 Ballot Measure

Proposition 40 risked California's economic competitiveness and fiscal stability, as well as the revenue we rely on to fund our top priorities - from education and healthcare to public safety and infrastructure, the group said. Leaders of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which sponsored the proposition, vowed to put a billionaire tax proposal on the 2028 ballot if Sacramento leaders don't find a way to better support the public health sector.

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Given California's volatile budget, which is expected to be particularly problematic next year, it appears unlikely that state lawmakers will find a way to backfill an estimated $100 billion of federal healthcare funding cuts. Supporters said the proposed tax on more than 200 California billionaires aimed to raise that amount, with 90% funding healthcare, and the remainder going to schools and food assistance.

Billionaire-funded propaganda may have influenced the outcome of this election, but as hospitals reduce services, emergency rooms close and families lose access to care, the truth will become increasingly difficult to hide, said Suzanne Jimenez, chief of staff for the SEIU-UHW. Californians will see for themselves what was at stake. This will not be the end of the debate about taxing the rich. U.S. Sen.

Federal Tax Proposal From Democrats

Bernie Sanders (I-Vt. ) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont), who both backed Proposition 40, are pushing for the passage of a federal 5% tax on American billionaires. Earlier this year, they introduced the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act.

Despite Democrats winning control of the House and Senate last week, the legislation will likely face constitutional challenges if it passes.