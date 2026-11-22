California voters defeated Proposition 40, a billionaire wealth tax, and approved Proposition 42, blocking future financial asset taxes, in a costly political battle.

California voters delivered a decisive blow to progressive tax ambitions on Election Day by rejecting Proposition 40, a proposed one-time tax on billionaires, while simultaneously passing Proposition 42 to block future wealth taxes. Just over half of the electorate, specifically 52 percent, voted no on the billionaire levy, which aimed to raise billions for healthcare services.

Rejection Of Proposition 40 Wealth Levy

Proposition 40 would have imposed a one-time 5 percent tax on the wealth of Californians whose net worth exceeds $1 billion. The legislation specified that most of the generated revenue would be dedicated to healthcare funding. The narrow but clear defeat marks a significant setback for Democrats and progressives nationwide who viewed this measure as a critical test for state-level wealth taxation.

Also read Democrats Urged to Reject AI Bailouts and Undo SNAP Cuts Amid Economic Crisis

The failure of Proposition 40 occurred in a heavily Democratic state, surprising some observers who expected liberal voters to support the initiative. However, the sheer volume of opposition spending and the unified stance against the tax likely influenced the outcome. Opponents argued that the measure was fundamentally flawed and would harm the state economy.

Passage Of Proposition 42 Asset Ban

In a related move, voters narrowly approved Proposition 42, a policymaking change that makes it significantly harder to enact future taxes on personal financial assets. This constitutional amendment bans the state from enacting new taxes on people's financial assets going forward. State lawmakers cannot override this restriction; the only way to undo it is through a future ballot measure approved by voters.

Advertisement

Proposition 42 provides legal protection for assets such as stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments from state taxation. The passage of this measure ensures that any future attempts to tax wealth must face the electorate directly, adding a substantial hurdle for progressive legislators hoping to replicate the California model elsewhere.

Massive Spending And Political Divisions

The battle over taxing billionaires was one of the most expensive ballot contests in California history. A committee opposing Proposition 40 and backing Proposition 42 raised more than $333 million. This massive war chest included large donations from prominent tech billionaires such as Google co-founder Sergey Brin and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

Opponents outspent supporters by a ratio of 10 to 1, dwarfing the resources available to proponents. Key figures including Governor Gavin Newsom lined up against the measure, warning it was a bad financial deal for the state. Newsom's office criticized the proposal as flawed, and efforts to negotiate a compromise collapsed when the union behind the measure rejected a reduced 2 percent levy.

National Context And Future Plans

While California rejected the wealth tax, the concept gained traction in other states. Washington voters upheld a 9.9 percent tax on household income over $1 million, and Colorado adopted a graduated income tax with an 8.4 percent rate on income over $1 million. These measures target income rather than accumulated assets, distinguishing them from the failed California initiative.

Advertisement

Despite the loss, proponents of the wealth tax are framing the result as progress. U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna stated that the election was just the beginning of the fight to hold billionaires accountable. Advocates have teased bringing the idea before voters again in 2028, aiming to build broader support in states where Democrats recently won control of legislative chambers.