California voters pass Proposition 42 rejecting billionaire tax

California voters approved Proposition 42 with just over 51% of the vote, prohibiting new taxes on personal property such as 401(k) accounts and digital assets, while rejecting Proposition 40, a proposed one-time tax on billionaires' assets.

, rejecting a proposed levy on billionaires while approving protections against new taxes on personal assets. Proposition 42 passed with just over 51% of the vote, compared to nearly 49% opposed, according to the Associated Press, which declared victory for the measure with roughly 96% of ballots counted.

The result delivered a double defeat to supporters of Proposition 40, a proposed one-time tax on billionaires’ assets that voters rejected. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Prop. 42 prohibits new taxes on personal property, including 401 accounts, business interests, digital assets, intellectual property and personal belongings. Real estate is excluded. The measure was backed by Building a Better California, a group funded byPeople vote at the Los Angeles Fire Department training center in West Los Angeles.

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Prop. 42 was designed as a so-called “poison pill” to kill Prop. 40 if both measures passed. Under the arrangement, Prop. 42 would nullify the wealth tax if it received more votes. Voters ultimately rejected the levy and approved the protections. Susan Shelley, vice president of communications at the Howard Jarvis Association, which opposed the tax, said the result reflected concerns about the government targeting personal savings.

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“Voters are concerned that the retirement savings that they have might have been a target for taxation in the future,” Shelley told