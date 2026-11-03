California residents vote on Prop 40, a one-time 5% tax on assets over $1 billion. The measure faces fierce opposition from a billionaire coalition spending nearly $400 million.

California residents are deciding on Proposition 40, a landmark initiative imposing a one-time 5 percent tax on assets exceeding $1 billion. This measure targets the state's ultra-wealthy, including tech magnates in Silicon Valley. The referendum coincides with crucial midterm elections for the United States Congress.

Protests Against Tech Wealth Growth

Awareness of this financial measure grew alongside public demonstrations outside the main Tesla showroom in Silicon Valley last week. Retired software engineer Eric led protesters holding signs stating that the wealthy are growing fat on societal resources. Passing motorists frequently honked in support of this billionaire takedown campaign on the main drag in Palo Alto. Palo Alto serves as the birthplace of Silicon Valley and hosts formative years for many global tech giants.

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Proposition 40 Details and Healthcare Goals

Supporters argue Proposition 40 will generate $100 billion for addressing federal healthcare cuts passed by Republicans in Washington. The tax applies only once to California residents with net worths above $750 million. California currently hosts approximately 250 individuals worth more than $1 billion. These figures represent a combined net worth of $2.4 trillion, equivalent to roughly half the state gross domestic product.

Political Divisions and Celebrity Support

Senator Bernie Sanders publicly endorsed the measure at a San Francisco rally last month. He questioned the necessity of extreme wealth accumulation among the elite. Democratic party leaders remain split on whether to back this specific health union boss initiative. Meanwhile, Meta agreed to pay $17 billion to settle lawsuits regarding harm to children.

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Coalition Opposition and Financial Campaign

Opponents include a coalition of roughly 70 billionaires who spent an estimated $397 million against the tax. They claim this represents a shameless asset-grab that will drive job-creators to other states. The coalition introduced Propositions 41 and 42 to potentially nullify Proposition 40. Google co-founder Sergey Brin warned that California faces economic decline similar to the Soviet Union.

Impact on Wealth Inequality and AI Jobs

The debate highlights growing wealth inequality in America. History notes Elon Musk as the first trillionaire in recent records. Critics argue the tax system favors the ultra-wealthy through share borrowing strategies. Tech barons face accusations of destroying jobs with artificial intelligence. Data centers also face criticism for environmental impacts on local regions.