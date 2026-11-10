The novel proposal would have charged billionaires a one-time 5% tax on most of their overall wealth, including their ownership in companies.

California voters rejected Proposition 40, the billionaire tax, which had divided Democrats with opponents saying it would drive the wealthy from the state. Proponents said the tax could raise $100 billion for healthcare.

Led by a union that represents healthcare workers, the SEIU-UHW, advocates of the tax said the Republican-controlled Congress cut healthcare programs to give tax breaks to the wealthy, so it was time for the wealthy in California to fill the gap. The state has more than 200 billionaires, according to estimates, with some putting thethat the proposal, known as Prop 40, would just drive the wealthy out of California, costing the state revenue and harming its economy.

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The state's Democratic Party favored Prop 40, as did Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. , and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

, who went to the state to campaign for it. But Democratic, saying it would be better to have a national tax on the wealthy. The Democratic candidate for governor, Xavier Becerra, also opposed it. A leading teachers union also opposed the proposal, which would have set aside just a small portion of the resulting revenue for schools.

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And Google co-founderBrin also drove a campaign that put two other proposals on the ballot to block the billionaire tax from taking effect, had it been approved by voters. Larry Kaplow edits the work of NPR's correspondents in the Middle East and helps direct coverage about the region.

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