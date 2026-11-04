California Voters Approve Prop 3 to Extend Wealth Tax for Schools

California voters approved Proposition 3, extending a wealth tax on high earners to fund K-12 schools. The measure ensures $5 billion to $15 billion annually for education.

California voters have approved Proposition 3, a measure that permanently extends an income tax on wealthy residents to fund K-12 public schools and other essential services. This decision marks the end of a contentious campaign that pitted major educational unions against opponents concerned about the financial burden on high-income households.

Permanent Wealth Tax Extension Approved

The newly passed legislation makes permanent a tax originally enacted in 2012 and renewed in 2016. Prior to this vote, the measure was scheduled to expire in 2031. The passage of Proposition 3 ensures that individuals earning more than $371,000 annually, or couples earning more than $743,000, will continue paying an income tax rate of 12.3%. This rate remains one of the highest in the United States, reflecting the state's commitment to sustaining its public education infrastructure through direct taxation of top earners.

Also read California Voters Approve Prop 2 to Boost Reserves to 20% and Pay $20B Debt

Educational Union Campaign and Funding Impact

The California Teachers Association led an aggressive push to pass the measure, investing nearly $60 million in advertising and mobilizing members to knock on over 200,000 doors across the state. Union president David Goldberg described the outcome as vital for protecting schools and teachers' jobs, stating that secure funding prevents educators from facing layoffs. Since its inception, the tax has generated between $5 billion and $15 billion annually, accounting for up to 15% of overall school revenue. Without this renewal, educational institutions would face significant budget cuts starting in 2031.

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Inglewood Mayoral Race Heads to Runoff

In a separate local political development, Inglewood Mayor James Butts and Councilmember Gloria Gray are preparing for a runoff election after early results failed to produce a majority winner. Early tallies showed Gray with 34.51% of the vote and Butts with 29.88%, though counting continues. If no candidate exceeds 50%, the city will hold a runoff to determine who leads during the critical period leading up to the 2028 Olympics.

Financial Challenges and Stadium Relations

The incoming mayor will inherit complex responsibilities, including reconstructing the city's financial relationship with SoFi Stadium. Mayor Butts, who has led Inglewood for 15 years, presided over a renaissance that brought world-class venues to the city but faced criticism regarding transparency and benefits for longtime residents. The outcome of this race will shape how the city manages its assets and finances as it navigates the economic implications of hosting global events.