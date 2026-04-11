California Voters Approve Proposition 3, Making High-Earner Income Tax Permanent

California voters approved Proposition 3, locking in higher income tax rates of 10.3% to 12.3% on top earners to fund schools and community colleges, with 58.7% voting yes.

California voters on Tuesday approved Proposition 3, making permanent a tax on the state's highest earners that pumps billions of dollars a year into public schools and community colleges, according to the Associated Press.

The measure drew strong support, with 58.7% voting yes (4.4 million votes) compared with 41.3% voting no (3.1 million), according to Associated Press figures released early Wednesday morning. Proposition 3 locks in the higher income tax rates ranging from 10.3% to 12.3% that California has charged its top earners since 2012, which were otherwise set to expire after 2030. The rates apply to individual income above about $371,000, a threshold adjusted each year for inflation.

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For couples filing jointly, the higher rates apply at $743,000. Taxpayers below that line are not affected. The measure is projected to raise between $5 billion and $15 billion each year, according to the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office. Under the measure, 89% of the education money goes to K-12 schools and 11% to community colleges, with excess funds going to health care in certain years.

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Education Funding Distribution Details

In flush years, the revenue makes up about 15% of the state's K-12 budget. Supporters said the funds have been used for school lunches, smaller class sizes and children's healthcare and Medi-Cal. Backers also credit the revenue for investments in the state's Rainy Day Fund. It is the third time voters have weighed the tax.

It first passed in 2012 as Proposition 30, a temporary measure pitched by then-Gov. Jerry Brown to help schools recover from the Great Recession. Voters approved a 15-year extension in 2016 with Proposition 55. Combined with the state's separate 1% surcharge on income over $1 million for mental health services, California's top earners pay a 13.3% rate, the highest state income tax in the nation.

The California Teachers Association placed the measure on the ballot and poured about $30 million into the campaign. Supporters included the California State PTA, the California School Nurses Organization, the California School Employees Association, the California Medical Association, the California Federation of Teachers, the California Democratic Party and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Xavier Becerra. They argued that losing the revenue would mean layoffs and program cuts, particularly as federal funding cuts hit the state.

Teachers Union and Supporters Back Measure

The CTA framed the choice as continued school funding or a tax cut for the wealthiest Californians. For more than a decade, these revenues have helped fund critical programs California families and communities count on, supporters said in the voter guide. Proposition 3 keeps that progress going for the next generation.

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Opponents, led by the California Taxpayers Association, the Family Business Association of California, the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and the state Republican Party, argued the tax was sold to voters as temporary and that Californians already pay some of the nation's highest income, sales and gas taxes. California taxpayers kept their end of the bargain, paying temporary higher income taxes for 16 years, opponents said in the voter guide.

Politicians should keep theirs and stop pushing for even higher taxes. If Sacramento had spent responsibly, they would not be asking taxpayers to make temporary taxes permanent. They urged the state to fix spending first. The measure consistently polled well.

Voter Polling and Related Ballot Measures

A Public Policy Institute of California survey of likely voters conducted Oct. 16-22 found 58% support and 41% opposition, nearly identical to its September poll. Democrats, independents, younger voters and renters backed it widely, while Republicans and older voters were opposed. Proposition 3 shared the ballot with Proposition 40, a separate one-time 5% wealth tax on California's roughly 200 billionaires, which lost majority support in PPIC's final poll after tech leaders spent hundreds of millions of dollars against it.

The measure also became an issue in the race for state superintendent of public instruction, where CTA-backed Richard Barrera supported it.