California Tribal College Transforms Lives of Native Students Amid Funding Push

A California tribal college is helping Native students succeed through culturally grounded education, as highlighted by one student's recovery from addiction and family estrangement. With new accreditation and legislative support, the institution aims to secure sustainable funding to serve California's largest Indigenous population.

California Indian Nations College , a tribal institution based in Palm Desert, is providing a culturally supportive educational environment for Native students, exemplified by the transformative journey of student Amelia Giron.

Giron, who began taking courses in 2023 while struggling with addiction, homelessness, and estrangement from her four children, has since achieved sobriety, repaired her family relationships, and is now set to graduate with an associate degree in sociology. She credits the college's community-centered approach, which includes workshops, ceremonies like sweat lodges, and cultural revitalization, with grounding her recovery and academic success.

The college's leadership emphasizes that Native students have historically been marginalized within mainstream education systems, and tribal colleges offer a chance for culturally relevant curriculum and language preservation. Nationwide and within California, Native American students face lower college enrollment and graduation rates compared to other demographics.

For instance, in California's community college system, 58% of American Indian or Alaska Native students persist after the first year versus 68% overall. In the California State University system, the four-year graduation rate for Native students is 29.1% against an overall rate of 37.3%, and at the University of California level, it is 62.7% versus 74% overall. California Indian Nations College, founded in 2018, initially partnered with the College of the Desert to confer associate degrees, ensuring transferability.

Now, having secured an eight-year accreditation from the Accrediting Commission of Colleges and Junior Colleges, it can independently award degrees. This accreditation, along with two Assembly bills-AB 1641, which would include tribal colleges in the definition of public higher education, and AB 1769, which would facilitate credit transfer-could unlock more stable state and federal funding. College president Celeste Townsend notes that Native students have been bypassed and suppressed in education, and tribal colleges aim to reclaim learning within tribal communities.

Executive vice president Shawn Ragan highlights the traumatic history of Western education used for colonization and language loss, underscoring the importance of Indigenous-controlled institutions. Although instruction has been online since the pandemic, in-person gatherings for cultural activities remain integral. Giron now serves as student body vice president for academics and clubs, a new role, illustrating the college's role in fostering leadership and community reconnection.

California, home to over 700,000 Indigenous people-the largest Native population in any state-has only three recognized tribal colleges, with California Indian Nations being the only one with confirmed accreditation and active degree programs. The other two, California Tribal College and Kumeyaay Community College, could not be reached for confirmation of their operational status





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