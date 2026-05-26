California treats homelessness spending as action. That's not a measure of success

California understands the pathway into homelessness. What the state still lacks is a coordinated system designed to interrupt it before families lose housing.

Tangela Babbitt is a senior project manager and consultant based in Elk Grove. She previously worked at the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance. California is spending billions on homelessness prevention without the governance infrastructure to know whether it is working.

I watched that failure happen firsthand. I remember when a mother in Sacramento County was facing eviction and trying to find help before she and her children lost their housing. For two months, she called 211 and the county’s Department of Human Assistance looking for answers. Each system referred her to the other.

Back and forth, week after week, neither could tell her what assistance was actually available or who owned the process. For more than 11 years, I worked as a human services specialist for the county, helping administer CalFresh, CalWORKs and Medi-Cal benefits. I have seen California’s safety net from the inside. WhatThat mother I tried to help was not “falling through the cracks.

” The cracks were built into the system itself. Agencies operate in silos, each assuming the other has the answer.

Meanwhile, the person in crisis remains stuck in the middle.found that a third of California’s unhoused adults were long term leaseholders who had been evicted, many for the first time. An eviction order increases the probability of We understand the pathway into homelessness. What California still lacks is a coordinated system designed to interrupt it before families lose housing.

Thanks to my work, I see the issue clearly: California funded multiple rounds of homelessness prevention programs without requiring measurable outcome reporting tied to continued investment. When it comes to project management, no responsible organization would continue approving phase after phase of funding without evidence that prior phases produced results. Yet California distributed billions through the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program while failing to build consistent statewide accountability measures.

The California Interagency Council on Homelessness was intended to serve as the oversight layer. In 2021, it was directed to collect statewide homelessness program data. It completed one report,That is not effective governance. It is the appearance of governance.

California has focused heavily on outputs, such as dollars distributed, shelter beds funded and services launched. But outputs are not outcomes. The real question is whether people remained housed six or 12 months later. Too often, the state has labeled activity as success.

, which would require county courts to report eviction outcomes by ZIP code, is an important step and should pass. But data alone will not fix a governance design problem. California must require measurable outcome reporting as a condition of continued homelessness prevention funding. The interagency council must function as an active oversight body with real authority and accountability.

Most importantly, the state must treat the person in crisis as the unit of measurement, not simply the dollar distributed. At some point that mother stopped calling. I do not know whether she kept her housing, entered a shelter or became homeless. The system didn’t require anyone to track the answer.

California treats homelessness spending as action. That’s not a measure of success We love that you want to share our stories with your readers. Hundreds of publications republish our work on a regular basis. Credit our authors at the top of the article and any other byline areas of your publication.

In the byline, we prefer “By Author Name, CalMatters. ” If you’re republishing guest commentary (Do not edit the article, including the headline,For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Alameda County” to “Alameda County, California” or “here. ”Photos and illustrations by CalMatters staff or shown as “for CalMatters” may only be republished alongside the stories in which they originally appeared.

For any other uses, please contact us for approval atDo not sell our stories, and do not sell ads specifically against our stories. Sharing a CalMatters story on social media? Have other questions or special requests? Or do you have a great story to share about the impact of one of our stories on your audience?

We’d love to hear from you. Contact us at California treats homelessness spending as action. That’s not a measure of success By Tangela Babbitt, Special for CalMatters A Contra Costa County resident holds her eviction notice on Dec. 4, 2023. Photo by Manuel Orbegozo for CalMatters This commentary was originally published by CalMatters.

Sign up for their newsletters. Guest Commentary written by California is spending billions on homelessness prevention without the governance infrastructure to know whether it is working. I watched that failure happen firsthand. I remember when a mother in Sacramento County was facing eviction and trying to find help before she and her children lost their housing.

For two months, she called 211 and the county's Department of Human Assistance looking for answers. Each system referred her to the other. Back and forth, week after week, neither could tell her what assistance was actually available or who owned the process. I was on the other side of the phone.

For more than 11 years, I worked as a human services specialist for the county, helping administer CalFresh, CalWORKs and Medi-Cal benefits. I have seen California’s safety net from the inside. What recent CalMatters coverage highlighted is not simply a data problem — it is a governance failure. That mother I tried to help was not “falling through the cracks.

” The cracks were built into the system itself. Agencies operate in silos, each assuming the other has the answer.

Meanwhile, the person in crisis remains stuck in the middle. A UC San Francisco study found that a third of California’s unhoused adults were long term leaseholders who had been evicted, many for the first time. An eviction order increases the probability of homelessness by more than 300%. We understand the pathway into homelessness.

What California still lacks is a coordinated system designed to interrupt it before families lose housing. Thanks to my work, I see the issue clearly: California funded multiple rounds of homelessness prevention programs without requiring measurable outcome reporting tied to continued investment. When it comes to project management, no responsible organization would continue approving phase after phase of funding without evidence that prior phases produced results.

Yet California distributed billions through the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program while failing to build consistent statewide accountability measures. The California Interagency Council on Homelessness was intended to serve as the oversight layer. In 2021, it was directed to collect statewide homelessness program data. It completed one report, then largely disappeared from public visibility, as a scathing state audit found three years ago.

That is not effective governance. It is the appearance of governance. California has focused heavily on outputs, such as dollars distributed, shelter beds funded and services launched. But outputs are not outcomes.

The real question is whether people remained housed six or 12 months later. Too often, the state has labeled activity as success. Frontline workers did not create this problem. The failure happened upstream in the design of the system itself.

Senate Bill 1160, which would require county courts to report eviction outcomes by ZIP code, is an important step and should pass. But data alone will not fix a governance design problem. California must require measurable outcome reporting as a condition of continued homelessness prevention funding. The interagency council must function as an active oversight body with real authority and accountability.

Most importantly, the state must treat the person in crisis as the unit of measurement, not simply the dollar distributed. At some point that mother stopped calling. I do not know whether she kept her housing, entered a shelter or became homeless. The system didn't require anyone to track the answer.

That is the real cost of operating without accountability. This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.





CalMatters / 🏆 261. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chemical Tank in Southern California at Risk of Explosion as Residents EvacuateThe tank operated by GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, Orange County, is leaking a harmful chemical that could cause respiratory problems and exposure to neurological problems and irritation of the skin, eyes, and throat.

Read more »

California Man Arrested for Intercepting Firefighters with DroneA 33-year-old man was arrested for monitoring fire-dropping aircraft with a drone near the burning wildfire, interrupting emergency responders

Read more »

California governor candidate Xavier Becerra makes shock vow over doomed High-Speed RailThe Democrat, who has surged in the polls in recent weeks, told supporters in Fresno the current configuration was failing to deliver.

Read more »

Southern California chemical tank at risk of exploding as 50,000 residents ordered to evacuateAuthorities braced for the possibility that a damaged chemical tank in Southern California could leak or explode as an evacuation order continued into the Memorial Day weekend for 50,000 residents with no timeline on when they can return.

Read more »