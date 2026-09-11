California Law Restricts Muscle-Building and Weight-Loss Supplement Sales to Minors

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2030 on Sept. 28, requiring retailers to request identification before selling certain muscle-building and weight-loss supplements to anyone under 18. The law takes effect next year and imposes civil penalties of up to $500 per violation.

California will require retailers to request identification before selling certain muscle-building and weight-loss supplements to anyone under 18, under a new law signed by Gov.

Gavin Newsom on Sept. 28. Assembly Bill 2030, introduced by Democratic Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal in February 2026, cleared both chambers of the California Legislature before the governor signed it. The restrictions take effect next year. Retailers must ask for ID when they cannot determine that a customer is at least 18.

Also read Social Media Companies Sue to Block California Law Restricting Kids

Which Supplements Face California ID Restrictions

The law covers over-the-counter diet pills and dietary supplements marketed for weight loss or muscle building. Specifically, it applies to products that are labeled, marketed or otherwise represented for the purpose of achieving weight loss or building muscle. The measure does not apply to minors who have a prescription for an over-the-counter diet pill or dietary supplement for weight loss or muscle building.

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Courts may consider whether a product contains creatine, green tea extract, raspberry ketone, garcinia cambogia or green coffee bean extract, according to the legislation. The governor's office said nonprescribed, medically unapproved products may cause dangerous side effects, and that products can be mislabeled or contaminated with substances such as steroids. The legislation was prompted by concerns about health risks tied to weight-loss and muscle-building products, especially among teenagers.

A 2024 study published in JAMA Network Open found that nearly one in 10 adolescents had used nonprescription weight-loss products that had not received medical approval. Researchers warned that using such products could raise the risk of developing eating disorders and experiencing unhealthy weight gain later in life. Lawmakers also pointed to research indicating that muscle-building supplements, including protein powders and pills, can contain potentially harmful substances not disclosed on their labels.

FDA Approval Gaps Drive New California Law

Unlike prescription medications, dietary supplements generally do not require approval from the Food and Drug Administration for safety and effectiveness before reaching store shelves. The new law follows an earlier failed attempt to impose similar restrictions. Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1341 in 2022 but directed the California Department of Public Health to assemble a group of medical and academic experts to examine the issue.

That workgroup released its recommendations in February 2024, including proposals to restrict certain supplements to adults, keep the products out of minors' reach and strengthen enforcement. Businesses that violate the restrictions could face civil penalties of up to $500 per violation. State and local authorities can also seek court orders to stop violations.

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The new requirement stands in contrast to California's voting rules, which generally allow people to cast ballots without presenting photo identification at the polls if they are not first-time voters. The American Herbal Products Association argued that the restrictions could affect products that are otherwise legal and beneficial, while creating confusion over which supplements fall under the law. The organization also warned that the requirements could increase costs for businesses that sell products online and deliver them to California customers.

Industry Opposition Meets Support for Teen Safety

Lacking any scientific justification, AB 2030 casts a shadow over safe, beneficial products, said Robert Marriott, the association's vice president of regulatory and government affairs, in a statement. Supporters, including the Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders, maintained that the restrictions are necessary to protect teenagers from products marketed with promises of rapid weight loss or increased muscle mass despite insufficient safety testing.

Manufacturers of these products often prey on kids and teens with deceptive claims that lack any scientific evidence, said Jensen Jose, a regulatory counsel at CSPI, which co-sponsored the legislation. Dr. Sigrid Wolf, a pediatric sports medicine physician at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, recently addressed the use of creatine products among teenagers, stating that evidence of benefits is limited.

In some cases, they might even be dangerous, wrote Wolf, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' sports medicine committee, in an article published on HealthyChildren.org, the American Academy of Pediatrics' parenting website. Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office for comment.