California to be first state to ban fabrication of artificial-stone countertops, citing silicosis epidemic

California regulators have taken a significant step towards banning the fabrication of artificial-stone countertops due to a workplace epidemic of the lung disease silicosis. More than 600 health professionals signed a petition in December requesting the ban, with the decision made after a daylong meeting in downtown Los Angeles. The temporary standard, known as an emergency temporary standard, would be in place for a year while the Division of Occupational Safety and Health considers permanent regulations. The chairperson of the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board cited the urgent need for action as the state had noted 560 cases of silicosis, with 31 deaths.

California regulators took a first step Thursday toward banning the fabrication of artificial-stone countertops due to a workplace epidemic of silicosis, with more than 600 health professionals signing a petition urging the ban.

The state would be the first to effectively ban the product, with a temporary standard to address the outbreak in place for a year while permanent regulations are considered. The dust from cutting, grinding, or polishing slabs containing quartz can lead to silicosis, causing the toxic dust to collect in workers' lungs and contributing to an incurable illness and early death





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California Artificial-Stone Countertops Workers Kilos Silicosis Dust Quartz Lung Disease Dusty Fabricators Tiny Quarries Pulverized Silica Cosentino United States Spain Legal Cases Patient Testimony Health Professionals Pulmonologist Worker Lawsuits Action Taken Beneficial Regulations

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