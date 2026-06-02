California Teachers Association Spent $106.4 Million on Political Causes Over Decade with Little Academic Gain

A new report from Defending Education reveals the California Teachers Association's PACs spent over $100 million primarily on liberal political activities over ten years, yet student performance in maTh and reading showed no improvement and even declined, raising questions about the union's priorities.

A recent analysis by Defending Education examined political spending by union political action committees,focusing on the California Teachers Association ( CTA ) alongside similar PAC s from teacher union s in Chicago, Florida,Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Washington.

The writeup revealed that CTA PACs spent an astounding $106.4 million primarily on liberal and partisan causes and candidates. this amount dwarfs the spending of other major unions; the CTA outspent the New York State United Teachers PAC by five times and the Michigan Education Association PAC by twenty times. The disparity is even more striking when considering membership size: the CTA has approximately 310,000 members, while NYSUT has about 600,000.

On a per-member basis, the CTA spent $343 compared to NYSUTs $34. Overall, CTA PAC spending accounted for over half of the total $201 million in PAC spending across all the state and local entities analyzed. These political funds are sourced from union dues paid by members who hold diverse political and ideological views. CTA's political agenda includes efforts to "eradicate structural and institutional racism, classism, linguicism, ableism, ageism, heterosexism, religious bias and xenophobia.

" Consequently, a significant portion of member dollars flows to the Democratic Party. over a ten-year period, CTA PACs contributed nearly $17 million to Democrats while giving less than $25,000 to Republicans. Specific examples include over $9.3 million spent to support Democrat Tony Thurmond's campaigns for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. A former employee criticized this focus, stating, "It's not the California Department of Education. It's Tony Thurmond's campaign headquarters.

Its not about the students of California.

" The union also invested heavily in left-wing ballot initiatives, such as more than $4 million for the failed 2020 Proposition 16 (affirmative action) and over $3.9 million for Governor Gavin Newsom's 2025 gerrymandering initiative,Proposition 50, aimed at increasing Democrats in California's congressional delegation. Additionally, CTA funded other progressive PACs,including $50,000 to Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California VOTES PAC. The central question for parents and students is whether this extensive political spending translates into improved student leaRning outcomes.

The data suggests it does not. over the decade covered by the report,academic performance in California stagnated or declined. On the NAEP eighth-grade math exam, 73% of students failed to reach proficiency in 2015; by 2024, that figure worsened to 75%. In reading, 72% of eighth graders were below proficient in both 2015 and 2024, indicating no progress despite massive political expenditures.

Rhyen Staley, research director at Defending Education, stated, "what the teachers unions value is political power and advancing a left-wing, social justice agenda.

" The report portrays the CTA as a powerful entity prioritizing political influence over educational improvement, leaving students behind





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California Teachers Association CTA Political Spending PAC Teacher Union Defending Education NAEP Scores Student Performance Tony Thurmond Democratic Party Proposition 16 Proposition 50 Gavin Newsom Planned Parenthood Education Policy

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