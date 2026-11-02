California Teacher Faces Backlash for 9/11 PragerU Lesson

A San Diego middle school teacher is targeted by activist groups after showing a PragerU 9/11 video, sparking debate over curriculum and moral education in schools.

A middle school teacher at Bernardo Heights Middle School in San Diego is facing intense criticism from local leftist organizations after showing students an educational video produced by PragerU regarding the events of September 11. The incident occurred last month on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the terrorist attacks, drawing immediate ire from community activists who argue the material promotes harmful stereotypes.

Activist Groups Demand Apology and Curriculum Changes

Organizations such as Free Family Book Swap, JUST Education Collective, Mom Walks for Palestine, CODEPINK San Diego, and Palestine Pals of San Diego have launched a coordinated campaign against the educator, the school principal, and the Poway Unified School District. These groups have accused the teacher of presenting a graphic narrative that excessively emphasized Islamic terrorism, a charge that has mobilized online complaints and demands for disciplinary action within the educational system.

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The activist coalition has issued specific demands, including a public written apology from the school district and the immediate removal of PragerU materials from all educational settings within the district. They are also calling for the implementation of mandatory anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bias training for staff, arguing that such content contributes to a cycle of hatred against neighbors and minority communities in the region.

Details of the September 11 Attacks Are Recalled

The controversy centers on the factual recounting of the September 11 attacks, which involved nineteen Islamic terrorists organized by the group Al-Qaeda under the direction of Osama bin Laden. These individuals were drawn from four Arab countries and boarded planes that morning, carrying out the coordinated assault that reshaped global security policies and public memory in the United States.

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The terrorists who launched these attacks made numerous public claims regarding their motivations, which remain a subject of historical and political debate. The inclusion of these facts in classroom discussions has become a flashpoint, with critics arguing that teaching the specific ideological motivations of the attackers constitutes propaganda against Muslim communities.

PragerU CEO Criticizes Modern Historical Narratives

Marissa Streit, the Chief Executive Officer of PragerU, responded to the controversy by criticizing the education-industrial complex for stripping tragedy of its moral context. Streit stated that every current school-aged student was born after the towers fell, and she argues that modern textbooks often turn historical events into trivia the moment they cease to be politically useful for progressive narratives.

Streit emphasized that the tragic events of twenty-five years ago should be taught as a story of moral clarity, distinguishing between good and evil. She contends that instead of teaching children to admire and emulate the sacrifice of those who responded to the attacks, many current lesson plans encourage students to question whether America deserved the outcome.

Debate Over Moral Lessons and Civic Duty in Schools

The PragerU CEO argues that teaching the September 11 attacks as neutral, distant history is problematic because it removes essential moral lessons about who perpetrated the acts and why they still matter today. Streit asserts that students must learn the names of heroes such as Todd Beamer, whose rallying cry Let us roll captured the courage of ordinary Americans who chose to fight rather than surrender.

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According to Streit, the future direction of this educational conflict depends on the willingness of parents and educators to advocate for the truth. She maintains that honoring courage and recognizing evil by name are critical components of citizenship, urging that remembering the attacks correctly means teaching children to be the type of citizens who would run toward danger to protect their community.