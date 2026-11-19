California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta subpoenaed Nvidia to investigate whether advanced chips or confidential information reached China and whether the company misled investors. The probe follows CEO Jensen Huang's resignation after an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta on Thursday subpoenaed Nvidia, asking whether its advanced chips or other confidential information went to China and whether it misled investors and the public on the issue.

The subpoena follows Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Jensen Huang's resignation after it was revealed he was having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Bonta's office said information gleaned from the subpoenas will help the California Department of Justice evaluate whether Nvidia's actions violated California law. Bonta said both Nvidia's and Jensen's conduct raise bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors, and his office intends to determine if it did so.

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California Investigates Nvidia and Jensen Huang

Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors, Bonta said. My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang's actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information - and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law. We expect cooperation, Bonta told the news outlet.

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Doesn't mean they will, but unless and until they don't comply, I expect compliance. The probe comes after Huang resigned Nov. 12 after admitting to an affair with alleged spy Alice Huang, no relation, and as affairs with at least two Nvidia employees surfaced. Jensen Huang's downfall has set off alarms in Washington.

Nvidia's powerful chips have been a key driver of the artificial intelligence boom and access to them can give companies - or nations - an advantage in the race to build leading AI systems. The company has faced increasing scrutiny over its technology and business practices. The investigation adds to pressure on Nvidia, which has been under the microscope in Washington.

Federal and Congressional Probes Continue

The SEC is probing Nvidia after Jensen Huang's shock exit over the sex scandal with an alleged Chinese spy, according to sources. Additionally, Nvidia's Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the Senate, Chairman Tim Scott said. Democrats are also probing Lutnick's son's ties to Nvidia and stock trades in the China spy scandal investigation. The multiple inquiries reflect growing concern about national security and corporate governance at the chipmaking giant.

Despite the scandal, Nvidia projects $130 billion in Q4 earnings as the chip giant exceeds expectations. The financial performance suggests strong demand for its AI chips continues unabated. The California subpoena is the latest development in a rapidly unfolding story that has implications for U.S.-China relations and the tech industry. Bonta's office is seeking documents and information to determine whether Nvidia's actions violated state law.

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Nvidia has not publicly commented on the subpoena. The company's co-founder and CEO stepped down amid the revelations, leaving a leadership vacuum at one of the world's most valuable technology firms. The investigation will examine whether Nvidia properly disclosed risks related to China and whether its chips or confidential data may have been transferred there. Bonta emphasized the importance of corporate accountability and investor protection.

Nvidia Faces Industry-Wide Ramifications

As the probe moves forward, Nvidia faces questions from multiple fronts, including Congress and the SEC. The outcome could have significant ramifications for the company and the broader AI industry.