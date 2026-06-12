California Students May Have to Wait Until Fall to Benefit from Expanded Financial Aid for Short-Term Job Training Programs

The federal government is set to expand financial aid for students in short-term job training programs starting July 1, but Californians may have to wait until the fall to benefit because of administrative and regulatory challenges.

Students measure a part of a tractor engine in their agricultural mechanics class at Reedley College in Reedley on Sept. 11, 2024. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight LocalThe federal government is set to expand financial aid for students in short-term job training programs starting July 1, but California ns may have to wait until the fall to benefit because of administrative and regulatory challenges.

Federal financial aid is the engine of the country’s higher education system, pouring billions in student loans and grants into California alone, and this summer, the U.S. Department of Education plans to expand aid for students enrolled in short-term job training programs. Launching a new financial aid program means creating new systems at the state and local level, and the California Student Aid Commission, the state agency in charge, said it needs more help.

Although the federal aid program is slated to begin as soon as July 1, Daisy Gonzales, the executive director of the aid commission, has said repeatedly, both in state hearings and in an interview with CalMatters, that the money won’t be available to students until weeks or even months later. The new financial aid awards, known as short-term or workforce Pell grants, are an expansion of the federal Pell grant program, which has for decades offered thousands of dollars in cash to low-income students for tuition and living expenses.

Historically, students in short-term job training programs were ineligible for federal student aid. The new Pell grants will give money to students who enroll in programs such as automotive mechanics or information technology, with most lasting about 10 weeks. Both public and private institutions are eligible, and the average student is expected to receive between $1,000 and $3,000, though details haven’t been finalized.

The new grants are part of a national, bipartisan push to further align higher education with the needs of employers, but the results are sometimes lacking. In 2024, CalMatters investigated how California’s job centers used federal money to help low-income and unemployed adults attend short-term job training programs at for-profit colleges.

Thousands of dollars in public subsidies went to those schools to train truck drivers and nursing assistants — careers that have a reputation for low wages, poor working conditions or high turnover rates. The new Pell grants for short-term job training programs come with federal regulations aimed to ensure that graduates earn wages above the poverty line in an in-demand career and that only certain kinds of verified schools will be eligible.

California is considering state legislation that would further restrict the kinds of programs that could qualify. Since neither the state nor the federal government rigorously track these short-term job training programs, it’s not clear how many exist and how many students could ultimately benefit. Experts say that California’s community college students could be among the primary recipients, since the state’s 116 community colleges already offer numerous short-term job training programs in the skilled trades, healthcare, technology and public safety.

But in an email to CalMatters, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office said it is too early to provide any estimates. For one approximation, Gonzales points to CalGrant C, which provides state funding to students in job training programs that last at least 15 weeks. This year, roughly. Unlike the new Pell grants, which could lead to billions in federal spending, CalGrant C has a relatively small budget, serving just under 7,800 students a year.

In southern San Diego County, many community college students are working full-time jobs but are still unable to afford their living expenses, said Mark Sanchez, the president of Southwestern College in Chula Vista. Many students — including U.S. citizens — are “transitory,” he said, meaning that they live in Tijuana, where the cost of housing is cheaper, and cross the U.S. border for school each day because they can’t afford living in California.

Sanchez has been advocating for the new Pell grants, arguing to state and local officials that they could create a pathway for his students to get higher-paying jobs. His staff estimated roughly 1,500 students could be eligible for the grants in about 50 different programs, ranging from musicianship to accounting.

For students to qualify, schools will need to work over time with the state and federal government to prove that at least 70% of graduates of these job training programs are employed and that their wages are higher than the federal poverty line. The data is scattered and hard to track, and in some cases, information isn’t collected at all, said Su Jin Jez, the chief executive of California Competes, an education nonprofit





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California Federal Aid Short-Term Job Training Programs Financial Aid California Student Aid Commission California Community Colleges Chancellor’S Off Calgrant C California Competes Su Jin Jez California Community Colleges Chancellor’S Off Short-Term Job Training Programs California Community Colleges Chancellor’S Off Short-Term Job Training Programs California Community Colleges Chancellor’S Off Short-Term Job Training Programs California Community Colleges Chancellor’S Off Short-Term Job Training Programs

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