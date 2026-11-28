A new storm could extend California's unsettled weather after King Tides, flooding and damaging surf battered the coast.

Another storm is taking aim at California just days after King Tides, large swells and coastal flooding battered communities from Marin County to Southern California.

Forecast confidence is increasing that a new storm system will reach Northern California beginning late Saturday or Sunday, bringing widespread rain and potentially complicating the busy post-Thanksgiving return-travel period. Exactly when the rain will begin, how far south it will spread and how much will fall remain uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in Sacramento says there is a 75% to 95% chance of widespread precipitation across Northern California, with a 40% to 80% chance of more than an inch of rain in the Sacramento Valley and foothills from Sunday into Monday. The approaching system comes after an unusually damaging stretch along California's coastline.