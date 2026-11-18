Skip the airport crowds and discover premium California hotel packages, holiday events, and dining specials for a festive winter getaway from San Diego to San Francisco.

The winter holidays have officially arrived for the hospitality industry, prompting hotels from San Diego to Lake Tahoe to launch comprehensive seasonal packages designed to attract domestic travelers. These offerings include significant value-adds such as $100 property credits, discounted rates, and exclusive access to festive dining venues and pop-up lounges.

Travelers can now book stays at properties like the Omni San Diego Hotel through January 3 with a Santa's Landing package that provides a $100 credit and twenty percent off longer stays. Similarly, the Four Seasons Embarcadero in San Francisco is offering a $100 credit for rooms and $250 for suites on bookings of two nights or more through December.

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Dining has become a central pillar of these holiday escapes, with many resorts introducing special menus and seasonal bars. The Fairmont Grand Del Mar features a six-course Christmas dinner at Amaya and holiday afternoon teas benefiting Make-A-Wish, while L'Ermitage Beverly Hills offers gourmet latkes and wagyu brisket during Hanukkah specials before transitioning to a three-course Christmas menu.

Entertainment options range from ice skating rinks to rooftop speakeasies, ensuring activities for all ages. The Pasea Hotel in Huntington Beach returns with themed igloos for private celebrations and hosts outdoor movie nights on its oceanfront lawn, starting with a screening of Elf on December 10.

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Disneyland Resort in Anaheim continues to draw crowds with seasonal overlays on classic rides and character encounters, running through January 6. Guests can experience the Believe... in Holiday Magic fireworks spectacular and visit Santa Claus in person before the season concludes.

Northern destinations like Napa Valley and Lake Tahoe are blending wine country charm with winter festivities. North Block in Yountville serves a festive prime rib dinner for sixty-five dollars per person, while Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe offers nightly s'mores and family movie nights near Heavenly Mountain Resort.

These statecation opportunities allow Californians to avoid airport congestion and weather delays by exploring diverse landscapes within the state. From coastal cliffs to snow-dusted peaks, the Golden State provides a reliable and immersive alternative to long-haul travel during the peak winter season.