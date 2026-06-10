California State Parks Week: Preserving and Restoring the Tijuana River Estuary

The Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve is a partnership between NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and California State Parks to preserve and restore the Tijuana River estuary. The reserve's research director, Jeff Crooks, and training and engagement program director, Kristin Goodrich, discuss the importance of the estuary and the challenges in preserving it. Haley Calhoun, the education coordinator for the San Diego Coast District, shares the cultural heritage of the estuary and its significance to the three nations - the US, Mexico, and Kumeyaay.

Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman. On today's show , it's California State Parks Week . We'll look at the stewardship , preservation , restoration and accessibility at the Tijuana River and estuary.

This is KPBS Midday Edition connecting our communities through conversation. Today marks the beginning of California State Parks Week. It's an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our parks and the abundant nature that our region has to offer. And did you know the Tijuana River estuary is actually part of that?

Well , my next three guests are with the Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve. They're all doing the work to preserve the estuary and make it more accessible to all. Jeff Crooks is the research director at the reserve. Jeff , welcome.

Also with us is Kristin Goodrich , who? Who's their training and engagement program director. Kristen , welcome to you too. And last but not least , we have education coordinator Haley Calhoun.

She also works with the San Diego Coast District. Haley , it's good to have you here. So , Haley , I'll start with you on this one. Some people might be a bit surprised to find out that the Tijuana River estuary is managed by California State Parks.

Can you talk more about the relationship there? Yeah. The Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve is one of 30 National Estuarine Research reserves across the United States. And those are a partnership between NOAA , the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , and a state agency or a university , and in this case , here at the Tijuana River estuary.

It is managed by California State Parks , as well as some other agencies such as U.S. Fish and Wildlife. Federal funds are extraordinarily important to our ability to manage the Tijuana estuary. Our operational award is really the heartbeat of what allows us to provide the research , the training , the education programs that we have. But it has been at great risk in this administration.

We are not currently in the presidential budget , but we are very grateful that we have great advocates and supporters in Congress who have voted to put us back in the budget. Oh that's great. Well , Jeff , paint the picture for us. What does it take to preserve and restore the the Tijuana River and its habitats?

It's a very special place. I mean , the first thing is that this the estuary in the state that has been in the works for decades , and the fact that it's conserved and there is critically important. It's really the largest intact coastal wetland in Southern California , um , where you have ocean to beach , to sand dunes , to tidal channels , to salt marsh up into the fresh water.

There's really no other system like this in Southern California that's protected like this. So just just the fact that it's there through decades of work at the federal level , state level , local level , individual level , to be a space where we can try and protect the system , to try and restore it , um , is remarkable.

It's a great opportunity for me as a scientist type , to be able to work with the folks at these , this table and other other folks to be able to bring science to bear , to help understand and protect the system. An estuary , technically , is where the river meets the sea.

Um , and I like to think about it as really the one place on Earth where land , sea and fresh water come together. So I'm an oceanographer by training , but I spend a lot of my time thinking about what's happening on the land , what's happening in the river , that sort of thing. So it's the one place on Earth where land , sea and freshwater come together.

It's very rich habitats , uh , from all of these habitat types coming together in this system , we have a rich diversity of species , a lot of interactions going on there. It's a complicated place. You can't just think about what's happening in the estuary. You need to think about what's happening in the ocean and on land and on and on the freshwater side of things.

That's all coming together and meeting in the estuary. Oh , absolutely. It's such an incredible diversity of values that our communities hold and and and and hold dear.

I think , you know , in terms of their relationship to the estuary , you know , I'm a social scientist , so I have this amazing opportunity to get to work in these interdisciplinary settings with scientists like Jeff and others who study the the place from a biophysical perspective. But what what we're really interested in also studying is , is just the the unique cultural heritage that we're situated withi





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California State Parks Week Tijuana River Estuary Preservation Restoration Accessibility National Estuarine Research Reserve NOAA California State Parks U.S. Fish And Wildlife Interdisciplinary Settings Cultural Heritage Kumeyaay Social Scientist Oceanographer Estuary Land Sea Freshwater Habitats Diversity Of Species Interactions Complexity Preservation Of The Estuary Restoration Of The Estuary Accessibility Of The Estuary Challenges In Preserving The Estuary Cultural Values Held By Communities Interdisciplinary Work Unique Cultural Heritage

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