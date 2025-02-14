California Senator Proposes Bill to Expand Wastewater Monitoring for Bird Flu

Facing a growing outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in the Central Valley, California Senator Melissa Hurtado is calling for increased wastewater surveillance to protect public health. Her proposed bill, the Wastewater Surveillance Act, would require at least one monitoring site in every county, prioritizing high-risk areas. California has been disproportionately affected by the outbreak, accounting for the majority of U.S. dairy herd infections and human cases.

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) is expressing frustration over the absence of wastewater monitoring for the H5N1 bird flu in California 's most vulnerable communities, particularly regions within the Central Valley where dairy workers, dairy herds, and commercial poultry operations are highly concentrated. This concern prompted her to introduce a bill on Tuesday aimed at addressing this issue.

Known as the Wastewater Surveillance Act, the proposed legislation, if enacted, would mandate at least one wastewater monitoring site in every Californian county. The bill would also require the state's department of public health to expand its existing wastewater network, called Cal-SuWers, to encompass all counties while prioritizing underserved and high-risk areas.California has unfortunately emerged as the epicenter for the H5N1 bird flu virus, impacting both dairy cattle and dairy workers. Since the virus's initial detection in dairy herds in March 2024, California has accounted for a staggering 77% of all U.S. dairy herd infections and a concerning 38 out of the nation's 68 human cases. Hurtado has personally experienced the consequences of this outbreak, sharing that both her father and niece fell ill last summer with an unidentified respiratory virus. They reside in the Central Valley, in close proximity to poultry and dairy operations, but were not tested for H5N1.The Central Valley, home to the majority of California's dairy herds, has been the focal point of this outbreak. However, when it comes to wastewater surveillance, a crucial tool used by health officials to detect the presence and concentration of pathogens such as H5N1, seasonal influenza, COVID-19, and norovirus, there is a significant lack of monitoring in this region of the state. In fact, some of the counties most at risk, including Tulare and Kings, have no wastewater surveillance programs in place. Currently, California health officials report monitoring 78 sites in 36 counties for a range of viruses, with bird flu being the target at all but two of these sites. 'We have a bird flu outbreak. It's running rampant among dairy cattle and herds which are largely in the Central Valley,' said Hurtado. 'And right now we don't have any waste monitor, wastewater monitoring going on there. This law would change that.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

H5N1 Bird Flu Wastewater Monitoring California Public Health Central Valley Dairy Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Proposes 'External Revenue Service' to Collect Tariffs from Foreign CountriesA newly elected Republican senator has introduced legislation to establish an 'External Revenue Service' that would collect tariffs and duties from foreign countries, reallocating funds from the Internal Revenue Service. The senator argues that this would help to 'enrich our citizens' by bringing in revenue from abroad and correcting 'decades of bad trade deals'.

Read more »

Senator Moreno Proposes Asylum Reform BillRepublican Senator Bernie Moreno introduced the RULES Act, a bill aiming to reform the U.S. asylum system. The act proposes requiring asylum applications only at legal ports of entry, prohibiting the parole or release of asylum applicants, preventing reapplications after denial, and barring illegal migrants from claiming asylum in the future.

Read more »

Mississippi Senator Proposes Bill Criminalizing Sexual Acts Not Aimed at FertilizationA controversial bill introduced in Mississippi aims to criminalize sexual acts not intended for fertilization, sparking debates about reproductive rights and gender equality.

Read more »

Mississippi Senator Proposes Law Banning Male MasturbationA state senator in Mississippi is proposing a controversial new law that would effectively ban masturbation for men. The bill, dubbed the 'Contraception Begins at Erection Act,' aims to prevent men from ejaculating unless they intend to conceive a child. First-time offenders would face a $1,000 fine, while repeat offenders could be hit with fines of $5,000 and $10,000 respectively. The bill has exceptions for activities related to procreation, such as sperm donation. While unlikely to pass, the proposal highlights a debate about male responsibility in contraception.

Read more »

Mississippi Senator Proposes Bill to Criminalize Masturbation Without Intent to FertilizeMississippi state Sen. Bradford Blackmon introduced a bill that would make it illegal for a man to masturbate or engage in other sexual acts without the intent to fertilize an embryo. Blackmon said the bill was inspired by the influx of legislative bills in recent years targeting women’s reproductive rights.

Read more »

Mississippi Senator Proposes Controversial Bill on Male Masturbation, Australian Tennis Star Announces DivorceThis news article covers two separate but intriguing stories. First, a Mississippi state senator proposed a bill criminalizing male masturbation, sparking debate about gender bias in abortion legislation. Second, an Australian tennis player announced her divorce after launching an OnlyFans account.

Read more »