Visitors to the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center at the California Science Center can save on admission to the Natural History Museum with a special partnership deal running through early 2027.

The California Science Center and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County have established a collaborative discount program connecting two major Exposition Park institutions. This partnership highlights the proximity of the newly opened Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center and the recently updated natural history destination.

Space Shuttle Pavilion Opening Details

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center officially opened its doors on November 13, 2026, serving as the new home for the Space Shuttle Endeavour. This facility features a dedicated launch position display and hosts a variety of aeronautical exhibits that celebrate science and space exploration. The opening marks a significant addition to the cultural landscape of Los Angeles, providing visitors with direct access to historic aerospace artifacts.

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Joint Discount Savings Structure

Visitors who purchase tickets for the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center can receive reduced admission rates at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The discount structure provides a five-dollar reduction on adult tickets and a three-dollar reduction on child tickets. This savings incentive is designed to encourage tourists and locals to explore both institutions during a single trip to Exposition Park.

Partnership Validity And Time Constraints

The promotional discount is valid for visits to the Natural History Museum occurring within thirty days of the initial ticket purchase at the California Science Center. This specific offer remains active through February 27, 2027. Visitors must present their proof of purchase from the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center at the ticket counter to secure the reduced price. The discount is strictly limited to a single use per qualifying visit.

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Lucas Museum Discount Comparison

A separate but similar discount agreement exists for visitors to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Those who visit the Lucas Museum can also save five dollars on adult admission and three dollars on child admission at the Natural History Museum. The key difference lies in the expiration date, as the Lucas Museum discount must be utilized by the end of 2026. This creates a distinct timeline for consumers planning their museum itinerary across these three cultural landmarks.

Visitor Logistics And Nearby Attractions

The Natural History Museum officially opened its updated facilities in September 2026, positioning itself as a neighbor to the space shuttle pavilion. The distance between the two institutions is short enough that visitors can easily walk from one site to the other. The partnership encourages attendees to maximize their educational experience by utilizing the savings to access both the dinosaur exhibits and the aerospace displays.