California Science Center Prepares for Grand Opening of Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center Featuring Space Shuttle Endeavour

The California Science Center in Los Angeles is set to officially open its new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, highlighting the Space Shuttle Endeavour. Governor Gavin Newsom and former astronaut-turned-senator Mark Kelly are among the dignitaries attending the preview and grand opening events, which will showcase over one hundred exhibits dedicated to space exploration history.

The California Science Center in Los Angeles is preparing to unveil its highly anticipated Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, marking a significant milestone in the preservation and display of the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, the public was granted a rare preview of the new facility, which showcases the iconic shuttle orbiter alongside more than one hundred additional exhibits across various galleries. This grand opening event serves as a precursor to the official public debut of the Endeavour display, which is scheduled to begin on November 14, 2026.

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Governor Attends Endeavour Preview

The preview allowed visitors and dignitaries to experience the scale and detail of the new installation, providing a glimpse into the future of space exploration education and commemoration in Southern California. Governor Gavin Newsom attended the Wednesday preview, underscoring the state's commitment to honoring NASA's history and inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.

The grand opening program is set to begin early in the morning on Friday, with festivities commencing at 8:30 a.m. at the Science Center located at 700 Exposition Park Drive. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 10:00 a.m., coinciding with the official public opening of the center. The event is expected to draw a significant number of attendees, including approximately thirty astronauts who have contributed to the space program's rich history.

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Among the distinguished guests are all six crew members from Endeavour's final mission, STS-134. That historic mission was commanded by Mark Kelly, a former NASA astronaut who now serves as a United States Senator representing Arizona. His presence highlights the enduring connection between the space program and political leadership, as well as the personal stories behind each shuttle mission.

New Center Exhibits Space Shuttle Endeavour

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center offers an immersive experience, allowing visitors to view the Endeavour from multiple perspectives, including a special observation glass deck. The exhibits include detailed look-inside views of the shuttle's cockpit, crew hatch, and safety buckets seats, providing educational insights into the daily operations of the astronauts. Additional displays feature space suits used during shuttle missions, historical space capsules, and a model of the moon, creating a comprehensive narrative of human spaceflight.

The Science Center has invested heavily in this project to ensure that the legacy of the Space Shuttle Program is preserved for future generations. The inclusion of one hundred other exhibits in various galleries ensures that the story of space exploration is told from multiple angles, covering not just the technical achievements but also the human element of space travel.

As the November 14 opening date approaches, anticipation is building among space enthusiasts, educators, and the general public who are eager to visit this landmark facility. The center aims to serve as both a museum and an educational hub, fostering a deeper understanding of the technological and scientific advancements that have propelled humanity into space. This event represents a celebration of American ingenuity, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge that defines the space age.