California Science Center Opens Space Shuttle Endeavor Exhibit

The California Science Center officially opened its Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center on November 13, 2026, displaying the Space Shuttle Endeavor in a towering launch configuration for the public.

The California Science Center officially inaugurated the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center on Friday, November 13, 2026, transforming Exposition Park into a premier destination for aerospace education. This major cultural milestone features the Space Shuttle Endeavor, the final orbiter of NASA's Space Shuttle program, now permanently housed in a massive new facility. The grand opening ceremony marked the culmination of years of planning, construction, and transportation efforts to bring this historic spacecraft to Los Angeles for public display.

Endeavor Displayed in Launch Configuration

Visitors entering the new facility are immediately confronted by the Space Shuttle Endeavor standing in its nearly 200-foot-tall launch configuration. This specific orientation mimics the shuttle as it sat on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, complete with external tank and solid rocket boosters, providing an awe-inspiring perspective of its sheer scale. The California Science Center designed the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center to accommodate this vertical display, ensuring that the shuttle remains the undeniable centerpiece of the museum's new wing.

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The exhibit offers a unique vantage point that allows guests to view the shuttle through windows of a mock-up command module, simulating the experience of looking out from the cockpit. This immersive design element helps bridge the gap between the visitor and the astronauts who once flew the vehicle. The facility also incorporates dramatic visual effects, such as smoke releasing from the doors during opening events to reveal the spacecraft, enhancing the theatricality of the space travel experience for attendees.

Dignitaries and Astronauts Celebrate Grand Opening

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, the final flight commander of the Space Shuttle Endeavor, addressed the crowd during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, sharing personal insights into the shuttle's final missions. His presence underscored the significance of the event, as he represented the direct human connection to the vehicle on display. The ceremony was attended by dozens of astronauts, creating a rare gathering of former spaceflight crew members who collectively witnessed the transition of Endeavor from an active spacecraft to a static exhibit.

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The official opening ribbon-cutting included a prominent group of California and Los Angeles dignitaries who supported the project. Participating officials included Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Lynda Oschin, Science Center President Jeffrey Roudolph, and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla. Their participation highlighted the strong regional support for the initiative and the substantial investment made to preserve this piece of American aerospace history for future generations to explore and learn from.

Long-Term Impact on Aerospace Education

The establishment of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center represents a significant expansion of educational opportunities at the California Science Center. By housing the Space Shuttle Endeavor in such a prominent and accessible manner, the institution aims to inspire interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among young visitors. The facility provides a tangible connection to the space exploration era of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries.

With the official opening completed, the California Science Center is now fully operational with this new addition. The center continues to serve as a key hub for scientific inquiry and public engagement in Southern California. The presence of the Space Shuttle Endeavor ensures that the legacy of human spaceflight remains visible and educational for the millions of visitors who are expected to explore the exhibit in the coming years.