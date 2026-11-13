California Science Center Opens Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center with Space Shuttle Endeavour

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center at the California Science Center is now open, featuring the space shuttle Endeavour in vertical launch position. Explore 200 exhibits and artifacts in this major Los Angeles attraction.

The California Science Center in Los Angeles has officially unveiled the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, a massive new facility serving as the permanent home for the space shuttle Endeavour. This 200,000-square-foot expansion introduces multi-level galleries filled with 100 artifacts and 100 new hands-on exhibits designed for public exploration. Visitors can now witness the historic spacecraft in its vertical launch position, towering 20 stories tall within the new structure.

Shuttle Endeavour Display Features

Space shuttle Endeavour stands as the centerpiece of the new shuttle gallery, representing the world's only display of an authentic space shuttle system. Museum officials confirm that visitors can view the spacecraft from multiple vantage points, including from underneath the main engines. A unique glass-floor platform allows guests to look over the gallery and view Endeavour from above after riding a glass elevator up the side of the shuttle.

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Interactive Exhibits and Galleries

The Kent Kresa Space Gallery organizes its content into three thematic areas: humans in space, robots in space, and Rocket Science. Guests can program the path of a miniature rover on Mars or build their own robotic spacecraft for a simulated mission. The collection also includes artifacts on loan from the Smithsonian, such as flown capsules from NASA missions. Additionally, a pair of silver slides enables visitors to fly down 45 feet, representing the shuttle's descent and landing process.

Aviation and Historical Displays

Walter Cho, chairman of Korean Air, celebrated the installation of the first aircraft in the Korean Air Aviation Gallery. This section features the front 70 feet of a real Boeing 747-400 that was built for the airline in 1993. Visitors can walk through this section of the jet and experience a five-minute video flight simulation traveling from Los Angeles to Seoul. The gallery offers a tangible connection to commercial aviation history alongside the space exploration exhibits.

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Admission, Reservations, and Pricing

The California Science Center offers free general admission to the public. Access to the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is also free, though a $4 online reservation service fee applies for non-members who do not join the museum. Timed reservations are required for the air and space center due to expected high demand. Visitors enter through the second floor of the California Science Center, located to the right of the escalators and across from the Ecosystems exhibit.

Operating Hours and Location Details

The facility is located at 700 Exposition Park Drive and is easily identifiable by the shiny silver building of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. General operating hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, excluding Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Once inside, there is no time limit for how long visitors can stay. Restrooms are available on every level of the air and space center, and a food court is situated on the first floor of the main science center.

Parking Fees and Exit Procedures

Parking rates for cars and school buses are $20 until 5 p.m. and increase to $24 after 5 p.m. Charter buses, limousines, RVs, and other larger vehicles face a higher parking fee of $42. Visitors can exit the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center through a gift shop or by accessing the Explorastore near the building entrance. All tickets and reservation details are managed online to facilitate smooth entry for the large number of expected guests.