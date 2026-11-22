Teachers and administrators at California school districts say they have noticed positive changes on campus in the past year, almost two years after the state passed the Phone-Free Schools Act, which requires all public and charter schools to set policies limiting cellphone use.

from MON 6:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco Bay ShorelineTeachers and administrators across California say student cellphone limits are leading to less bullying, less anxiety and better behavior, according to EdSource reporting.

The state’s Phone-Free Schools Act lets districts pick their own policies, so rules range from phones put away in class to all-day lockup. Students say they find ways around the rules, and enforcement varies by school and even by classroom.

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Teachers and administrators at California school districts say they have noticed positive changes on campus in the past year, almost two years after the state passed the Phone-Free Schools Act, which requires all public and charter schools to set policies limiting cellphone use. , said she spoke with educators in several districts across the state.

"There’s less bullying. Kids are feeling less anxious," Stavely told KTVU. She said students had previously been "feeling nervous about getting photos taken of them" and posted on social media, which inhibited their interactions with one another. Two years after California passed the "Phone-Free Schools Act", educators and administrators across the state report some positive changes, but say more clarity is needed.

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Some educators also reported academic gains. Stavely said they have seen "kids doing better in school," especially at schools that adopted a policy the year before. One high school principal described a change at recess.

"High schoolers were playing hacky sack again. Playing Uno games, and he said that they just feel they seem a little younger," Stavely said. The law does not dictate what kind of policy districts must adopt, only that they limit phone use in some way, and Stavely said the approaches vary widely.

"Some schools allow kids to have their phones even during class, and the teacher has to enforce it," she said. Others allow use at lunch or between classes, and some "put them away all day, or lock them away all day.

" Oakland Unified’s policy on paper requires phones to be locked away for the full day, in pouches or lockboxes, Stavely said. West Sonoma County Union High School District in Sebastopol uses geofencing. Students download an app on their phones, Stavely said, and "they can’t actually access anything other than phone calls or texts during the day.

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" She said teachers there once spent the day reminding students to put phones away. "They were doing all the policing," Stavely said. Now, she said, "It’s not really an issue anymore.

" West Contra Costa Unified has a policy common across the state. "It’s basically, you can’t have your phone during class and it really depends on the school enforcement," Stavely said. An EdSource reporter visited a classroom there where a teacher was effective at keeping phones put away. Stavely said students told EdSource they are "figuring out ways to get around the policies.

" She said some put deodorant sticks in their pouches in place of phones. She said that could lead to tougher rules.

"It’s possible that school districts will come up with stricter policies or in some cases, they might figure out a way to convince the kids that this is not actually healthy," she said. Students often say they dislike the policies, especially around friends, Stavely said. But when they’re spoken to privately, "they actually appreciate them. "