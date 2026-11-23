Daniel Padilla Jr. was playing basketball at Fresno High School on March 9 when he suddenly collapsed around 12:18 p.m., according to a 38-page wrongful death lawsuit filed in Fresno County Superio…

Although an automated external defibrillator was brought to Padilla’s side by 12:25 p.m., the lawsuit alleges it was not used for another two minutes. CPR reportedly did not begin until 12:26 p.m., eight minutes after the teenager first collapsed.

The family also claims that emergency crews struggled to reach Padilla because of problems accessing the school grounds. An ambulance arrived around 12:24 p.m., according to the complaint, but responders were unable to enter the campus.

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Attorney Germain Labat, who represents the family, said first responders were given instructions to enter through a particular gate, only to discover that it was locked, the access code did not work and no school employee was waiting to direct them to the South Gym, where Padilla had collapsed. Padilla was eventually taken to a hospital at approximately 12:45 p.m., nearly half an hour after he collapsed. He died about 45 minutes later.as a widespread breakdown in basic safety procedures.

“This was what we allege was gross negligence and a complete systemic failure in responding to a very obvious medical emergency situation,” Labat said. He also told Action News he questioned why those responsible for supervising students did not act more quickly.

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“The people who were responsible for supervising and responding seem to have had no sense of urgency to really do much at all in the form of emergency response,” he said. A tribute to Padilla sits outside of Fresno High School . Weeks after the tragedy, relatives, friends and other mourners gathered outside the school to honor the teenager.

“He was just a kid starting high school, beginning his life to becoming an adult,” family member Jose Mariscal told Action News in March. The family is now seeking to hold the district and school employees legally responsible, arguing that Padilla’s death could have been prevented had proper emergency protocols been followed.

“What we are seeking here is justice for this family in the form of holding those responsible, fully accountable for what we think is a preventable death,” Labat said. Advertisement Fresno Unified told Action News it had not yet been formally served with the lawsuit and therefore had not reviewed the allegations. The district said it continues to grieve Padilla’s death and expressed sympathy for his family, friends and classmates.

In a statement, Fresno Unified said it would address the claims in court rather than publicly discuss the pending litigation.

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“The safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority,” the district said. Download The California Post App, follow us on social, and subscribe to our newsletters