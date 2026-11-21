Nearly 300 California school districts ignore legal orders for sexual abuse records. The Trump administration investigates 'passing the trash' practices.

A wave of refusal from approximately 300 school districts in California is blocking transparency regarding widespread educator sexual abuse. These institutions are ignoring a legal request from attorney John Manly to disclose the extent of sexual misconduct in their classrooms. This defiance comes as the Trump administration's Department of Education conducts a broader investigation into how school systems handle these crimes.

Massive Non-Compliance in California

Of the 321 districts subjected to the Public Records Act request, only 23 produced the required files. Those that did reveal harrowing cases of sexual abuse dating back two decades. John Manly, a prominent child abuse attorney, stated that the widespread refusal indicates schools are hiding accused pedophiles from the public. He described the actions of these districts as despicable and motivated by a desire to avoid scandal.

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The Pass The Trash Mechanism

Both Manly's firm and ED Secretary Linda McMahon accuse school administrators of enabling a practice called passing the trash. This involves transferring or hiring teachers caught in sex scandals rather than terminating them. The Department of Education launched a probe into California and around 20 other districts after this practice was highlighted in a Dear Colleague letter sent in August.

Virginia Districts Fall Under Scrutiny

The refusal by California districts coincides with a sex abuse scandal in a Virginia school district that forced its closure. Three administrators were arrested, while the superintendent, principal, and board members resigned. Over 15 employees were placed on leave after it was discovered that background checks were not conducted for more than 500 staff members.

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Legal Challenges and Stakeholder Positions

The Los Angeles Unified School District is facing a civil rights investigation for protecting sexual predators. The district did not comply with the recent records request. Linda McMahon cited at least 67 cases in California where professional licenses were not revoked despite sexual misconduct findings. She criticized the lack of accountability as a failure of moral responsibilities to parents.

Future Hearings and Systemic Impact

John Manly challenged incoming Senate education committee chairman Barry Sanders to hold a televised public hearing on the issue. Manly argued that such transparency is essential for parents to understand the threat to their children. A Department of Education study suggests one in ten students encounters an educator sexually before graduation.