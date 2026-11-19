The board’s unanimous vote comes two weeks after Culver City voters rejected the same idea.

The district’s board voted unanimously Tuesday to back letting 16- and 17-year-olds help elect school board members, sending the resolution to San Diego City Hall for approval.

The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted unanimously to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections. The board’s resolution makes the case that voting is “habit-forming. ” It argues that letting teens vote while they’re still in high school, backed by civics lessons and support from teachers and families, will turn them into lifelong voters. There, 44% of 16- and 17-year-olds voted in the city election, compared with 10% turnout overall.

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It also cites countries that let 16-year-olds vote that have higher turnouts than the U.S., including Austria, Brazil, Germany and Cuba.

“I think that is important for students like me to have a say in the decisions and policies that affect us, like school funding, resources and safety,” one San Diego Unified student told CBS 8. “We want more people to be voting for whatever is going on in our school, since we are living that daily life,” another student told the station. “I just think it would get more students engaged. ”The board can’t make the change on its own.

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San Diego Unified’s elections are written into the city charter, so city voters would have to approve a charter amendment. The effort earned the ire of some education leaders, who criticized the district as its students struggle with reading and math and it stares down a $138 million budget gap.

“You can’t help but laugh,” Sonja Shaw, board president of the Chino Valley Unified School District, who lost this month’s race for state superintendent to San Diego Unified board President Richard Barrera, told the California Post. “Half of the kids in San Diego Unified can’t read at grade level and are struggling in math, and the board’s brilliant response is to hand ballots to high schoolers so they can help pick the next group of adults who will keep ignoring the problem.

It’s the educational equivalent of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. ” California’s second-largest school district enrolled 112,250 students in 2025-26, according to state data. On their latest state English exams, students posted the steepest decline of the state’s five largest districts. The share of students meeting or exceeding standards in English fell 2.27%, from 56.17% to 53.90%.

To balance its roughly $2 billion general fund budget for 2025-26, San Diego Unified had to close a $112.7 million gap, mostly by cutting central-office costs and redirecting restricted funds. The district is spending about $176 million more than it takes in this year, and it still needs to make roughly $138 million in new cuts or other fixes for 2026-27, after its one-time funds run out.

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In 2018, the board agreed to pursue a 2020 ballot measure to let 16- and 17-year-olds vote for trustees, but it never reached the ballot. Teens in Oakland and Berkeley cast their first school board ballots in 2024, years after voters there approved the change. The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted unanimously to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections.