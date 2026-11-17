Archie Thomson, who wrote James McAvoy feature 'California Schemin,' developing 'Petroc' and adapting Joseph Conrad's 'The Secret Agent.'

The Brit List to profile some of the emerging writers who have made this year’s ranking of the best unproduced UK film and TV projects.

Launched in 2007, The Brit List has previously featured projects including The King’s Speech and Responsible Child. Here, we profile, was raised in West Country England, studied history at university, and has a “healthy taste for the epic.

Also read What Solo Travel Taught Me in My Thirties

” So it’s little wonder then that he made The Brit List this year with a TV series script about a Cornish crime saga, infused with local folklore and inspired by the work of Taylor Sheridan.spotlights a charismatic and volatile Cornish outlaw who returns home after 12 years in prison. He sets about reclaiming what he believes has been taken from his family, transforming the Penroses from small-time crooks into a rising criminal power. Thomson jokes that.

They’re spare neo-Western crime dramas that really encapsulate the left-behind Rust Belt feeling of that part of America and the scale of the landscape. I remember thinking, why not do that? Why not draw on those mythic archetypes from Westerns and put them into an unfamiliar, striking setting like Cornwall? ”is set inland, rather than along Cornwall’s fudge-box coastline, and gestures at the faded tin mining industry and local history.

Advertisement

“Cornwall is alland fancy houses and shots of waves crashing against the beach, whereas I wanted to get something a bit rawer, more rugged and truer to inland Cornwall,” Thomson explains. ). Thomson says the producers are just going to market with the script, which was ranked in the top three unhoused projects by The Brit List.fuelled a desire to write a TV series about the Norman conquest of England.

His spec script helped open doors to writers’ rooms, including alongside Dustin Lance Black oninto a feature film, which, to his amazement, ended up in the hands of McAvoy. Set in the 1990s, it follows Bain and Billy Boyd, aspiring musicians whose ambitions were dismissed because of their Scottish accents. They reinvent themselves as California rappers, re-recording their tracks with American accents and arriving in London with a fabricated backstory that included ties to Eminem.

Their gamble pays off: A record deal, sizable advances, and even an appearance on MTV.. It was the first time Thomson saw actors voicing his words.

“It’s a music biopic, of course, so there’s this big stage scene. It was filmed at the Barrowlands in Glasgow, and hundreds and hundreds of people turned up as free extras. I was watching them rap on stage. I was like: This is wild.

Advertisement

I was in my bedroom writing this scene, and there it is. ”in 2016 with Stephen Graham and Toby Jones, but Thomson is dragging the novel into the 21st century with a“We’ve updated it and made it about concerns around AI encroachment into British security establishments, and people who are deeply opposed to tech and data centres. It’s satirising that entire conversation and making it funny and dark,” he explains. Thomson is not short of ambition.

“I suppose I’m quite interested in cinematic TV, if that makes sense. The stuff that can feel quite hard to get away with at the moment, in terms of being authored and premium,” he says.

“I would love to have my own show and for it to be with HBO. ”